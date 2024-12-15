Crystal Pyrak, M.D.: Idaho’s abortion ban needs a health exception to protect women

By Crystal Pyrak, M.D.

As the president of the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians, I’m compelled to address a pressing issue that impacts the health and safety of mothers in our state: the urgent need for a health exception to Idaho’s abortion bans.

Idaho law bans abortion with limited medical exceptions and places significant constraints on routine obstetric care. The law doesn’t consider the risks associated with pregnancy. While many pregnancies are uncomplicated, not all are routine. Conditions such as premature rupture of membranes, severe preeclampsia, and placental abruption can unexpectedly endanger the life of the mother and baby. In these cases, timely medical intervention is critical. Left untreated these conditions lead to lifelong health problems for the mother, including the inability to have children.

Idaho’s maternal mortality rate has been rising for years, more than doubling rates seen in other states and developed countries. According to the latest data, Idaho’s rate stands at 40.1 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, a statistic that highlights the urgent need for better maternal healthcare policies.

The landscape of obstetric services in Idaho has shifted dramatically, particularly in rural communities. Many Idaho counties have lost access to OB/GYN services, leaving vast areas without surgical care for emergencies. The consequences are severe: families face long journeys to receive care that may come too late. We need policies that prioritize the health and safety of mothers, rather than restricting options.

As a family physician that practices obstetrics, I’ve trained for years and delivered babies to families across the state. In a medical emergency, I rely on my medical training, experience, and patient autonomy. Politicians have no place in a room where a health care team is working to keep pregnancy safe for the mother.

To address this issue, the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians joined patients and other doctors as plaintiffs in a legal challenge to Idaho’s abortion bans, Adkins v. State of Idaho, represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights. A two-week trial concluded last month, and a ruling is expected sometime next year. Through the case, we are asking for clear and workable medical exceptions that would allow physicians to use their best medical judgment and intervene to treat our patients as we were trained. We want medical exceptions that ensure the health and safety of pregnant patients always comes first.

The need for a health exception in Idaho is a matter of urgency that impacts maternal health and safety. Enacting changes that prioritize the well-being of mothers fosters a healthcare environment that respects individual rights and prioritizes the health of Idaho families. Let us work together to create a future where every pregnant mother has access to the safe care she deserves.

Crystal Pyrak, M.D., is a family physician practicing in Coeur d’Alene, and the board president of the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians. She is a graduate of the University of Washington’s WWAMI School of Medicine and completed her residency training in Idaho.