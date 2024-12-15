NFL Locals: Chiefs rookie Jaden Hicks collects second career INT; Kendrick Bourne leads Patriots receivers

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

The second career interception for Jaden Hicks (WSU) came at a big time as he sealed the victory for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

As the Cleveland Browns eyed a last-minute comeback, an overthrown pass by Cleveland quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson dropped right into the hands of Hicks.

The rookie safety broke several tackles before being pushed out of bounds for a 47-yard return.

The Chiefs finished the game by kneeling down to secure a 21-7 victory.

Along with the interception, Hicks racked up three tackles – all solo and one for a loss – in the win.

Despite a flurry of close games against struggling teams, Kansas City is now 13-1 on the season, which is good for the best record in the league.

• Kendrick Bourne (EWU) led his team in receiving for the second time this season as the New England Patriots continue to struggle.

Bourne, a wide receiver, caught three passes on three targets for 44 yards in the 30-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The majority of his yards came on a 37-yard pass from Patriots quarterback Drake Maye as New England was trying to cut the lead in the fourth quarter.

Maye perfectly dropped it into Bourne’s outstretched hands as he tumbled down to the 6-yard line. The Patriots would go on to score to finish off the drive.

Bourne also recovered a fumble in the first quarter.

Bourne has had an up-and-down season as the rebuilding New England looks to develop Maye and its other young pieces.

Christian Elliss (Idaho), a linebacker for New England, recorded five tackles – four solo – in the defeat.

One of Elliss’ tackles came on a third down, where he had an impressive tackle on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to keep him short of the first down marker.

The Patriots fell to 3-11 with the loss.

Jalen Thompson (WSU), a safety for Arizona, racked up six tackles – four solo and one for a loss – in the win.

Arizona shifted to 7-7 with the win. The Cardinals are fighting for a playoff spot within a closely contested NFC West.

• Daiyan Henley (WSU) put together a strong game for the Los Angeles Chargers despite a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Henley, a linebacker, matched a team-high with nine tackles – three solo. He also had a pass defended.

Henley is now fifth in the NFL in combined tackles in just his second season.

Los Angeles fell 40-17.

The Chargers sit at 8-6 with the loss. Los Angeles remains in the playoff hunt, but has some work to do in the final three weeks.

• Frankie Luvu (WSU), a linebacker, had an uncharacteristically quiet game for the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

He finished with zero tackles for the first time all season, but recorded a pass defended and two quarterback hits in the 20-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Commanders sit at 9-5 after the win and continue to be in the playoff hunt.