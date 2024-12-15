This day in history: Jury fails to reach verdict in mail bombing murder trial

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1974: The Ricky Anthony Young mail-bomb murder trial ended in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

The jury was “hopelessly deadlocked,” with some members apparently unconvinced that Young had in fact mailed the fatal bomb to a Pasco judge.’

About six months later, the case would be tried again, with new evidence. This time, Young would be convicted.

In other news, Spokane’s Walk in the Wild Zoo was told it needed an injection of more than $1 million if it were to stay viable. Officials put an optimistic spin on the news, saying its future was “not quite as dismal as the financial picture indicates.”

From 1924: The Spokane Ministerial Association came out in favor of a proposed amendment to the state constitution, which would permit school children to be released early from school “to take courses in religious education at their churches.”

The association did not approve, however, of an additional proposal which would permit the teaching of the Bible in the public schools. The ministers believed a constitutional amendment without that provision would be easier to pass.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1791: US Bill of Rights ratified when Virginia gives its approval, becomes amendments 1-10 of the US constitution.

1915: WWI: ANZAC forces begin their withdrawal from the Gallipoli Peninsula after Ottoman forces successfully defend access to Constantinople.

1973: American Psychiatric Association declares homosexuality is not a mental illness.