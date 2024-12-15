Music helps spread cheer at the Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the “Donate” button. Donations must be made by Dec. 27 in order to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 30. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 30.

For adults, bring photo identification and proof of address, such as a bill or a lease agreement. For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: Open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Closed Sunday.

Waiting in line at the Christmas Bureau at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center can sometimes be a lengthy process, but there’s a full schedule of musicians and singers to help entertain people and make waiting more enjoyable.

The bureau is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide a grocery store voucher, a book and a toy for each child for families in need at Christmas.

There’s a wide variety of styles of performers signed up, with some singing such classic songs that the crowd of bureau recipients joins in. “I am so excited to have the entertainment portion of the bureau back in full swing,” said volunteer Christy Folkins, who organizes the musicians. “This community is so blessed to have such an abundance of musical talent.”

Many of the musicians on the list are no strangers to the Christmas Bureau, having performed every year. The first performer to take the stage on the opening day of the bureau was pianist Marilyn Thordarson, who was formerly the longtime communications director at Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Other returnees include Northwest Hula and the Pacific Islanders Association. Several school choirs also perform frequently, include the Ferris High School Canteberry Belles Ensemble, the St. John Vianney Catholic School choir, the University High School Harmonia Treble Choir Carolers and the Peperzak Middle School choir.

“They all give their heart and soul to entertain the recipients and the volunteers,” Folkins said. “What they get back is the look on the recipients’ faces enjoying Christmas music, which is really one of the most touching parts of the season.”

Folkins said she’s glad to be able to offer music to all the bureau recipients. “We are all so very thankful for the musicians time, talent and thoughtfulness at such a busy time of year,” she said.

Donations

As Christmas rapidly approaches, donations to the Christmas Bureau are still coming in slowly, leaving little time left to reach the goal of $600,000. New donations of $12,278 have brought the year-to-date total to $243,326.68.

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $5,000, writing “Merry Christmas!”

Gary and Susan Bloom, of Spokane, contributed $1,500.

Bill and Sharon Bronson, of Spokane, donated $1,100. James Knight, of Elk, gave $1,000.

An anonymous Millwood donor gave $500. The Bud and Sue Eugster Fund at the Innovia Foundation sent $500.

Sandy, of Airway Heights, donated $378, writing “Happy holidays to all serving our community this Christmas season. $78 extra for the 78 years you have sponsored the Christmas Fund.”

Ronald and Cindy Loomis, of Colbert, gave $300.

George and Joyce Schroeder, of Spokane, sent $250. “Thanks to all the wonderful volunteers that make the Christmas Bureau a reality,” they wrote.

The Vinje sisters – Prasti Vinje Purdum, Astrid Vinje (Bush) and Michelle Vinge (Petty) – donated $225. The former Spokane residents now live in Seattle and make a donation to the Christmas Bureau together each year.

Nancy and Scott Stowell, of Spokane, gave $200. James and Carolyn Craven, of Spokane, donated $200, as did Barbara Hinzman of Spokane. David and Jo Schwartz, of Spokane, sent $200.

Blaine Krebs, of Colbert, gave $150.

Marilee Roloff, of Spokane, donated $100. Joyce and Jerry Fielding, of Spokane, contributed $100. Tom and Karen Towey, of Spokane Valley, gave $100. Lynn Reilly, of Coeur d’Alene, sent $100. Phyllis Thayer, of Spokane, donated $100 “with gratitude for all you are doing for our community.”

Janet Miller, of Spokane, gave $75, writing “Thank you for the joy you bring to so many people during this season.”