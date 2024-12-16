Amid long lines and big needs, Christmas Bureau has enough for everyone

A former client dressed as the Grinch and roamed around the Christmas Bureau on Saturday while parents chose pajamas, toys and books in the exhibition buildings at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center in Spokane. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Dec. 27 in order to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 30. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 30.

For adults, bring photo identification and proof of address, such as a bill or a lease agreement. For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The lines have been long to get into the Christmas Bureau since it opened Thursday, when volunteers were overwhelmed by the number of people seeking help and had to turn away nearly 400 people.

Christmas Bureau coordinator Heidi Meany said that people shouldn’t worry about trying to get into the Bureau in the first few days, because there is enough for all. “We don’t run out of toys and we don’t run out of grocery vouchers,” she said.

The Christmas Bureau is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, the Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide grocery store vouchers for each family and a toy and a book for each child. Adults without children in the home can receive a grocery store voucher and there are also gloves and hats available.

Megan Rodriguez was there Saturday to pick out books and toys for her three children. Her husband recently lost his job, putting a bind on Christmas plans. “I’ve been here a couple times, but it’s been a while,” she said. “It’s nice when you’re having financial problems. It’s been a tough Christmas. Money has been really tight.”

Rodriguez said she’s grateful the Christmas Bureau exists, because otherwise her children wouldn’t have had much of a Christmas this year. “It makes you melt, because you’re getting them something,” she said.

She paced through the toy room several times, looking for just the right gift for each child. It was hard to decide what they might like best. “You got to make sure you find the right toy,” she said.

Her 10-year-old, who has autism, is particularly had to shop for.

“I want to see them open it and their eyes sparkle,” she said.

Waiting to help Rodriguez and other recipients were a group of Spokane Shadle North Lions Club members back for their annual volunteer shift in the toy -bagging area, which they’ve done for the last five years.

Roberta Fencil, who is blind, prepared by opening her large black trash bags and draping them over a pole behind her so she would be ready to help people. She said it is her second year helping out at the bureau.

“It was new but it was a lot of fun,” she said of her first trip last year. “I love coming down here and bagging the toys, because I’m making a difference.”

Fencil was born 10 weeks premature, which affected her vision. “I wasn’t even supposed to make it,” she said. “My twin died when she was 14 days old.”

Fencil said she’s a fighter and a survivor, so she lived for many years with low vision. She lost the last of her sight in 2012 due to complications from Type 2 diabetes.

She said she usually has bureau recipients hand her their gifts so she can bag them. “I have a heart for kids, especially kids with special needs,” she said. “I’m pretty sure I’m going to have just as much fun this year as I did last year.”

Fellow club member Loren Miller, who lost his sight in a construction accident 20 years ago, was starting his first shift as a volunteer Saturday.

“I just wanted to help wherever I can and make kids happy,” he said.

Pretty much all the volunteers are there to make children happy at Christmas, but toy room supervisor Sandy Richardson had a particularly touching interaction this week. A mom was picking out toys for her three children, but had to bring her 10-year-old daughter along. The mother asked Richardson to distract her daughter while she picked out a gift for her, so Richardson took the girl on a tour of the back-room area.

While making conversation, Richardson asked the girl what she wanted for Christmas. “She just looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to be grateful for whatever I get,’ ” Richardson said. “Those are the touching things.”

Also trying to bring a little joy was Stacie Cobb-Cleaver, who wandered through the crowd in a full Grinch costume. She regularly goes to events as the Grinch, particularly this time of year. “It’s just a hobby I do,” she said. “It started because I was always told I was a Grinch because I don’t smile.”

Her son took it a step further and suggested a costume and Cobb-Cleaver was on board. “Last year I did Riverpark Square and picked on Santa Claus,” she said. “He played along very well.”

She has been coming to the Christmas Bureau as a recipient since her 15-year-old was born and one year she saw people dressed up in various costumes. She asked organizers if they would like her to come as the Grinch and they agreed.

Cobb-Cleaver said that usually it’s older children and adults who are excited to see her. The younger children tend to run and hide behind their parents, she said.

Donations

Editor’s note: Due to an editing error, the donation lists for Sunday and Monday were switched. New donations received, including the $8,360 listed below, have help bring the year-to-date fundraising total to $243,326 toward the $600,000 goal.

As seen in the long lines at the Christmas Bureau this week, the need is more than ever. Donations have been struggling, and this is truly a year when every donation counts. A contribution of $30 is enough to pay for a grocery store voucher or a new toy for a child. This year’s late Thanksgiving means there is less time than usual to raise the needed funds, so the Bureau is once again counting on the generosity of people in the Spokane area.

