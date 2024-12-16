Nearly a quarter of U.S. adults suffered chronic pain last year

By Hannah Docter-Loeb Washington Post

Nearly a quarter of U.S. adults reported living with chronic pain in 2023, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just over 24% (24.3%) of survey respondents said they experienced chronic pain either most days or every day, the CDC said, and nearly 9 percent of adults had “high-impact chronic pain” in the previous three months, meaning their pain frequently limited their life or work activities.

The study relied on data from the 2023 National Health Interview Survey, a household survey of U.S. adults conducted throughout the year. The presence of chronic pain was defined based on respondents’ answers to a question about how often they had pain in the past three months.

Last year’s numbers were higher than in 2019, when the CDC said 20.4% of adults reported having chronic pain and 7.4% said they had high-impact chronic pain.

The report also found that chronic pain and high-impact chronic pain increased with age, and that American Indian and Alaska Native non-Hispanic adults were significantly more likely to have chronic pain than Asian non-Hispanic and Hispanic adults. Women were more likely than men to suffer both chronic pain and high-impact chronic pain, as were those living in less-urban areas, the report found.

“Chronic pain and pain that often restricts life or work activities, referred to in this report as high-impact chronic pain are the most common reasons adults seek medical care, and are associated with decreased quality of life, opioid misuse, increased anxiety and depression, and unmet mental health needs,” co-authors Jacqueline W. Lucas and Inderbir Sohi wrote in a data brief on the numbers.