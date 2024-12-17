‘Manifesto’ under investigation after teen shooter kills 2 at Wisconsin Christian school

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Authorities are investigating a possible “manifesto,” linked to the 15-year-old girl who opened fire inside her Wisconsin school, killing two people and wounding several others before turning the firearm on herself.

Natalie Rupnow, who also went by Samantha, was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when officers arrived at the Abundant Life Christian School on Monday. She died on the way to the hospital, after exacting carnage during her study hall period around 11 a.m., police said.

Rupnow was armed with a handgun when she opened fire inside the classroom, at the time packed with students from several different grades, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said. A teacher and a student, neither of whom have been identified, were killed, while another six were wounded, including two who were in critical condition.

Police said they are still working to understand what triggered the deadly violence. And while a motive still remained unclear Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed that they are looking into a possible manifesto, allegedly posted by a friend of the shooter, which has been circulating online. The documents have also been passed along to the FBI.

“We have been made aware of a manifesto, if you want to call it that, or some type of letter that’s been posted by someone who alleged to be her friend,” Barnes told CNN. “We haven’t been able to locate that person yet, but that’s something we’re going to work on today,”

The police chief added: “We’ll also be looking through her effects — if she had a computer or cell phone — to see if there are any transmissions between her and someone else.”

Police previously said they believe the attack was carried out by a lone gunman.

Authorities have offered few other details about Rupnow other than that she was a student at Abundant Life Christian School. Some 390 students, from kindergarten through high school, are enrolled there, ABC 6 reported.

Barnes has also address other rumors swirling about the school shooter, including whether the gunman was transgender.

“I don’t think that whatever happened today has anything to do with how she or he or they may have wanted to identify,” he said, adding that he was unaware of the suspect’s gender identity. “And I wish people would kind of leave their own personal biases out of this.”

Also still unclear is how exactly Rupnow obtained the weapon, a 9mm pistol, she used to carry out the shooting. Barnes said they are looking into whether it belonged to her parents, who are cooperating with the investigation, and whether or not there was negligence involved.

In the wake of recent school shootings, some parents have been investigated and held accountable alongside their accused children.

Back in September, Colt Grey opened fire inside the halls of Apalachee High School in Georgia, killing four people. His father, Colin Gray, is facing 29 charges — including two counts of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder and cruelty to children — related to the shooting at his son’s high school.

Police said Colin purchased the rifle allegedly used in massacre as a Christmas present for his son last year, despite the fact that they’d been interviewed by law enforcement officials in May 2023 in connection with online threats Colt allegedly made to carry out a school shooting.