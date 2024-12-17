Shrimp that can punch ‘through aquarium glass’ found in New Zealand bay, officials say

By Lauren Liebhaber The Charlotte Observer

Government officials in New Zealand are investigating how an aggressive species known as “the thumb splitter” ended up in the country’s northern coastal waters.

Researchers out trapping Asian paddle crabs – an invasive species – in Tauranga Harbor were “shocked” to find they’d caught a Japanese mantis shrimp, according to a Dec. 11 Facebook Post from the Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

“It’s the first time one has been found in the Bay of Plenty region, but it’s not something to celebrate,” officials said.

While only one has been caught and formally identified by researchers, officials said they’ve received multiple reports about additional sightings from the public and are using this information to determine how widespread the species might be in the harbor.

“Japanese mantis shrimp can easily be confused with a native species that is of similar size and color,” according to a November news release from the Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Experts said they are working on creating a response plan.

Known to punch and growlThe species, known to make a “rumbling growl sound,” got the nickname “thumb splitter” because they are aggressive and “can punch their way through aquarium glass,” officials said.

The Japanese mantis shrimp was first reported in New Zealand in 2010 in Kaipara Harbor, according to officials.

Japanese mantis shrimp can alter native habitats by digging burrows to live in and may compete with native species for food and space, experts said.

Compared to the native species, Japanese mantis shrimp have thinner maroon lines running down their bodies and a blue and yellow tail fan, according to officials.

Tauranga is about a 135-mile drive southeast from Auckland.

_____