Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael R. Spearman, of Bonney Lake, and Olivia C. Nett, of Spokane.

Issac J. Gooden and Anastasia B.C. Robertson, both of Spokane.

Tanner S. McCoon and Anneke E. Barker, both of Spokane.

Arrow M.J. Dempsey and Kyla R. Dunn, both of Spokane.

Andrew R. Giesen and Teresa A. Norlin, both of Spokane Valley.

Ian W. Godfrey and Mara I. Fields, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brownell, Danielle M. and Zachary E.

Parker, Misty A. and Jeremiah L.

Komp, Ann G. and Nathanael J.

Osborne, Jesserae and Jonathan M.

Lawrence, Titan L.K. and Miriam R.B.

Kagler, Vivian L. and Macurdy, Timothy W.

Bell, Detro O.A. and Pearson-Bell, Roxann

Fasching, Jenny A. and Michael J.

Ornelas-Cuellar, Edith and Valenzuela-Castelo, Francisco A

Legal separations granted

Walkup, Kelly and Stan

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Connor J. Friddle-Darley, 20; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Eileen A. Smith, 41; $1,011.91 restitution, 34 days in jail with 34 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Edward C. Roberts, 35; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Andrew Taylor, 33; $1,878.89 restitution, 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Dylan M.L. Odekirk, 34; 36 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Lonnie D. Lacy, 44; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jose E. Rivera-Rodriguez, 48; $1,690.50 restitution, 61 days in jail with 61 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Kaitlin J. Cumpton, 32; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Tailor Child, 31; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Chaylee G. Sparks, 27; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Joshua Husband, 35; 27 days in jail with 27 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Timothy M. Hanahan, 37; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree theft.

Joseph A. Felix, 29; 12 months and a day in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Grady Jackson, 48; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Shawn C. Moran, 36; 200 days in jail with 109 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jerrianne Spence, 46; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jared J. Milam, 40; 27 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Tristain P. Heineman, 25; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated, third-degree driving with license suspended and hit and run of unattended property.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Eddie I. Acevedo, 34; seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, 12 months probation, indecent exposure and false statement to public servant.

Dylan M. Beckner, 28; $1,346.71 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Dayton J. Atwood, 23; $1,278.53 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Sabryna M. Ahrens, 29; $1,048.33 fine, four days in jail with four days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Cory M. Gieffers-Jessett, 29; $1,950.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, driving while intoxicated.

Douglas A. Boylan, 63; $3,090.36; 60 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.