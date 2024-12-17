Wet chilly weather no match for Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

A day of snow and rain Monday did not temper the long lines of people seeking a bit of help this holiday as long lines continued for the Christmas Bureau at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

Two more evening sessions are scheduled from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday as an option for parents who work during the day. The bureau started hosting evening hours a few years ago, starting with only one night. So many people came that there are now three nights people can select to visit the bureau.

The Christmas Bureau, now in its 78th year, is a collaboration between Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide a grocery store voucher for each family and a toy and a book for each child.

Parents take their time, looking for just the right book and gift for their children. Many go back and forth, debating which of the many options is best. Ashley and Jack Taylor loaded and unloaded several toys in their cart, looking for just the right option for one of their sons. They finally settled on a large toy school bus. “We just want to make sure we get something he’ll like,” Jack Taylor said.

Toy room supervisor Jan House said she sees every day the care parents and guardians put into selecting a gift.

“It’s almost sensory overload,” she said. “There’s so much to choose from, sometimes it’s hard to make a decision.

Shelby Mellott was at the bureau Monday to find gifts for her three children. Her oldest, 9-year-old Brooklyn Mellott, was helping her shop. Mellott said she’s come to the bureau before for assistance at Christmas. “Everybody is so nice,” she said.

The toy selection is always phenomenal, she said. “Coming here, you’re going to find gifts your kids will like,” she said.

Mellott said she’s only working part time because she’s attending nursing school. Coming to the bureau helps make ends meet during the holiday season, she said. “We’re not making enough,” she said. “It is one stress off my plate.”

She gave her daughter, Brooklyn, the option to pick whatever she liked for her gift. The girl selected a warm, fuzzy blanket that was paired with a stuffed animal, but she asked a toy room volunteer if she could swap the stuffed animal. She opted for a green walrus wearing a hoodie. “He’s green and my favorite color is green and I like to wear hoodies,” she said. “He’s really soft.”

Softness was also important in selecting the blanket. “It’s easy to put on my bed,” she said. “It’s easy to take to Girl Scout camp.”

Danielle Tidwell has been coming to the Christmas Bureau for the last 10 years and now only has one of her three children left at home. “They’re very friendly,” she said of the volunteers. “They make you feel welcome.”

On Monday she was there with her daughter, Jordan Tidwell, and her 18 -month-old granddaughter Kiara Tidwell. Like many other parents, Jordan Tidwell took some time to decide on the perfect gift before picking a collection of toy fruit and a shopping cart.

“I think she’d have more fun with that,” she said.

She said she’s grateful for the assistance provided by the bureau. “It helps out,” she said. “I’m a single mom and I start college soon.”

Donations

A generous donation from Garco Construction and its employees have pushed today’s donations to $54,777, bringing the year-to-date total to $298,103.68. Garco has been an important donor to the Christmas Bureau for many years and its gift has provided an important push toward meeting the goal of $600,000.

Garco Construction donated $49,430.

“After 45 years in business, we at Garco Construction continue to give back to our Spokane Community that has been responsible for much of our success,” wrote company leaders Tim Welsh, Clancy Welsh, Jamie Welsch and Hollis Barnett. “For the first time, 100 percent of our salaried employees contributed to a charity of their choice at year end, including the Spokesman Christmas Fund. Enclosed is Garco’s 2024 contribution of $49,430, which includes $24,715 in direct contributions from over 140 employees to the Christmas Fund to assist the less fortunate in our community.

“Our employees contributed an additional $15,570 to charities of their choice, which Garco has committed to match as well.

“Our team at Garco would like to thank The Spokesman-Review, Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and all the volunteers that continue to make the Christmas Fund such a vital part of the holiday experience here in Spokane. From all of us at Garco, we would like to wish everyone a safe holiday season and a Happy New Year!”

