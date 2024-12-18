‘This is it’: The Christmas Bureau comes through for two families during their greatest struggles

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Best friends Michaela Orton and Nycolle Benham made the trek to the Christmas Bureau on Tuesday afternoon in search of gifts to make their children’s holiday bright and cheerful, knowing it wasn’t something they could do without help.

The bureau is a collaboration of Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide families in need at Christmas with a grocery store voucher and a toy and a book for each child.

“I’ve been here years ago,” Orton said. “I actually had forgotten about it.”

Her youngest is 4, and Orton was there to get a gift for him and his 15-year-old sibling.

“I’m out of work on a work-related injury,” she said. “My husband works construction. The work hasn’t been steady lately. This helps a lot for Christmas.”

Benham has four children between the ages of 4 and 15, including one who has been diagnosed with terminal Leukodystrophy.

“It’s like multiple sclerosis on steroids,” she said of her son’s terminal illness. “I knew at 3 years old when he was walking like he was drunk that something was wrong.”

There’s no cure for his condition, which affects his brain, and he has to travel back and forth to Utah to see one of the few doctors who specialize in the rare condition.

“I’m trying to go to school, and it’s just a lot,” she said.

Benham said she’s grateful for the help the bureau provides, particularly since she just learned she won’t be receiving child support this month. It’s unlikely she would have been able to afford Christmas gifts on her own, she said.

“This year it’s been a blessing,” she said, her voice breaking. “This is it. I can’t do anything else for Christmas.”

Loren Labrecque came to the bureau Tuesday to shop for her five children, ranging in age from 7 to 15. She previously made the drive from Cheney on the opening day of the bureau, but was discouraged by the long line and left.

She said she likes being able to pick out gifts for her children with the assistance of the helpful volunteers.

“That’s what brings me back here every year, is being here with all these amazing people,” she said. “They have different things every year. They have so much variety.”

The gifts provide an important boost to the family, particularly since Labrecque is a stay-at-home mom.

“We have a lot of bills,” she said. “There’s times we don’t feel like we can provide enough for them.”

Among the volunteers helping out Tuesday was Tim Welsh, CEO of Garco Construction. The construction company has been a longtime donor to the Christmas Bureau, this year sending more than $49,000 in employee contributions and matching funds. Welsh said it was his first time volunteering, but confessed that he wasn’t sure why he’d never come in before. This year, several employees signed up to volunteer over several days.

He said he enjoyed interacting with the bureau recipients.

“Everybody is obviously very grateful,” he said. “I read about it every year. It’s neat to experience it.”

Welsh spent time in the bagging area Tuesday, helping recipients pack up their gifts for the trip to the car, and said he’ll probably come back next year.

“We like to give back to the community,” he said. “Spokane is a big part of why we are where we are.”

The fundraising effort to collect $600,000 to pay for the grocery store vouchers, toys and books handed out at the Christmas Bureau has reached the halfway mark, but with only one week to go until Christmas, there is precious little time left to raise the remainder of the funds. Every year, the organizers of the Christmas Bureau depend on the generosity of area residents to pay for the massive undertaking that helps thousands of families have a brighter Christmas.

