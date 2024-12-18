Spokane County

In the courts Superior courts

New suits

West 315 LLC v. Scott Lawson, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Ryan Via, et al., restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Erin Reid, restitution of premises.

Pine Villa Associates LLC v. Danielle Holbrook, restitution of premises.

Joy M. McDougall v. Emily Rupp, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Elizabeth J. Harper, restitution of premises.

Spokane Urban Ministries v. Corey G. Scott Jr., et al., restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Billerine Enos, et al., restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Steven L. Stigall, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Joseph Delacruz, restitution of premises.

M and A Equity Two LLC v. Andrew Akin, et al., restitution of premises.

Sunrise Village Apartments LLC v. Nikita Gilbert, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Kane Cooper, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Dean Jones, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase IV LLC v. Bruce Woolard, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. J. Warren Wycoff, et al., restitution of premises.

California Casualty Indemnity Exchange v. Natalia J. Wade, complaint.

Chinh V. Nguyen, et al. v. Tiffany Eatmon, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company Inc. v. Nicole Ndale, restitution of premises.

Bruck Enterprise LLC v. Melissa Browning, restitution of premises.

Townhomes Cheney LLC v. Delourian Tagavilla, et al., restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Phillip Lewis, et al., restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordin v. Brandon Motz, et al., restitution of premises.

John Tanzer, et al. v. Rick Jameson, et al., restitution of premises.

South Side Investments LLC v. Gaylon Gray, et al., restitution of premises.

Sinto Commons LLC v. Michael Ulrick, et al., restitution of premises.

DECEHCC VII Investments LLC, et al. v. Jennifer Petrik, restitution of premises.

DECEHCC VII Investments LLC, et al. v. Charles Mancillas, restitution of premises.

Joshua Stillwell, et al. v. John Stillwell, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management v. Tina Wolfe, restitution of premises.

12422 E Mansfield Ave (Spokane) LLC v. Anthony Garcia-Wolff, restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Brittany Chaussee, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Alexander Gomes, restitution of premises.

Brentwood Apts LLC v. Sara Cramer, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates (Phase II) LLC v. Janice Mangarfir, et al., restitution of premises.

Ryan Melton v. Leah Zwanzig, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Thrash, James T. and Roberg, Brianna K.

Deschenes, Ronald C. and Hoffmann, Amberlynn L.

Meehan, Malcolm W. and Donovan F.

Robinson, Carly S. and Bastible, Christopher J.

Pope, Derek R. and Ince, Racheal

Clark, Michaela D. and Jesse W.

Carroll, Aimee L. and Lockhart, John M. Jr.

Andis-Ross, Gretchen R. and Andy M.

Yepez, Jessica Y. and Gonzalez, John A.F.

Oxenford, Anthony E. and Demchok, Marcia J.

Benzie, Jordan M. and Doherty, Kymberly A.

Marker, Samantha A. and Cameron W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Chad Horne, 37; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless burning.

Ricco A.P. Gonzales, 30; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Jazmine Dalton, 30; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jamie McColley-Edwardson, 35; 33 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Dominick Morris, 24; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Deborah Johnston, 56; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Vada A. Johnson, 22; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Tony Hazel

Tonya DeGrood, 39; $1,180 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to money laundering and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Robert A. Cobb, 30; 12 months parenting sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

James Love, 28; 269 days in jail with 269 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Tamara Stout, 43; $258 restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Sutton C. Starbuck, 25; 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Douglas J. Farmer, 35; $3,362.24 restitution, 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree malicious mischief, attempt to elude a police vehicle, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – fentanyl.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Patricia R. Tatham, 58; $1,880 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael S. Adams, 53; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Noelle C. Brue, 38; five days in jail, after pleading guilty on two counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree assault.

Kaitlyn J. Cumpton, 32; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Nathaniel G. Hunter, 40; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Teffrey T. Karben, 24; ten days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation and third-degree theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Diego R. Miriacallucie, 25; 36 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, protection order violation and resisting arrest.

Raymond A. Skunkcap Jr., 28; 215 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.