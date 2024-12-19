Group submits paperwork to recall Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen Yakima Herald-Republic

Dec. 19—Three Yakima County residents submitted paperwork to recall Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice this week.

The Yakima County Auditor’s Office received the charges and transmitted them to Curtice and Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic.

In September, Yakima police accused Curtice of evidence tampering, making false statements and official misconduct after he said he snorted drugs obtained from dead bodies while he was at work.

The statement was submitted by Yakima attorney Zachary Stambaugh on behalf of Roy Dove, Kenton Gartrell and Stephan Edwards, who are precinct committee officers for the Yakima County Republican Party.

The recall statement charges Curtice with misfeasance, malfeasance and violation of his oath of office. The actions cited are:

—Illegal drug use in connection with official duties

—False reporting in connection with official duties

—Mishandling of personal property and evidence from the deceased

—Theft of contraband from corpses and of Yakima County property

—Impairing the operation and functioning of the Yakima County Coroner’s Office

—Prolonged and indefinite absence from work

The statement cites the police report produced by the Yakima Police Department.

The statement notes Curtice’s leave of absence, saying that Curtice checked himself into rehabilitation and has been absent from work since Sept. 13 and has not indicated when he will return.

According to the statement, Curtice’s key card access and passwords to his work computer have been revoked by county commissioners. Curtice’s staff have been given his county-issued phone, truck and office keys.

According to state law, the next steps in a recall must take place within the next 15 days. If the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office finds there is enough evidence, a ballot synopsis will be forwarded to a judge to decide whether it meets the criteria for a recall petition.

If the charges meet the criteria, petitioners can start gathering signatures to get the recall on a ballot.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.

