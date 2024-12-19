SK Hynix completes deal for $958 million in US chips grant, loan

By Mackenzie Hawkins washington post

The Biden administration has cemented a deal to give SK Hynix Inc. as much as $458 million in grants and $500 million in loans to support an advanced chip packaging facility in Indiana, a key part of U.S. efforts to build a domestic semiconductor supply chain.

The final contract, which is slightly more than a preliminary deal announced in August, means the South Korean company can begin receiving funds as its project hits negotiated benchmarks. The $3.87 billion site will focus on packaging chips sent to the U.S. from SK Hynix plants in its home country. It’s part of an overall pledge to invest as much as $15 billion in U.S. packaging and other research projects, the company has said.

SK Hynix is one of three makers of so-called high-bandwidth memory chips, which are essential components of computers used to create artificial intelligence software. The company leads rival Samsung Electronics Co. in the introduction of new chips for that market, and is a key supplier to Nvidia Corp. While it will still manufacture its chips in Asia, its expansion to the U.S. for packaging – the process of encasing chips to connect them to devices – demonstrates a desire to diversify its geographic footprint.

Domestic packaging capabilities are a key focus of officials implementing the 2022 Chips and Science Act, a landmark bipartisan program that’s triggered more than $400 billion in promised investment from companies. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, whose agency is in charge of disbursing $39 billion for manufacturing as well as $11 billion for research and development, wants to ink as many deals as possible before leaving office in January.