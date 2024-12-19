The Christmas Bureau’s ‘Baby Whisperer’ give parents a hand

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Meet Glen Shaw, the Christmas Bureau’s volunteer with a special gift of calming babies and helping parents.

While there are many jobs to do at the Christmas Bureau – greeter, line manager, computer intake, toy stocker, bagger and those who help parents find the perfect book or toy – Shaw is on the lookout for parents who might need a bit of a help with carrying babies and shepherding small children.

Shaw, who has been volunteering with the Christmas Bureau for 22 years, is a supervisor in the bagging area, making sure that there are enough large black bags to slip the gifts into and plenty of volunteers to help parents get their gifts to their cars.

As a father of two and grandfather of two, Shaw knows that carrying a child through the line, book area and toy room is going to make a parent tired, so he steps in with an offer to hold the child while the parent prepares to leave.

“I try to lighten their load a bit,” he said. “I know from experience, they get heavy.”

It’s why his fellow volunteers nicknamed him the “Baby Whisperer.”

While being the baby whisperer isn’t part of his official job description, Shaw enjoys his self-imposed role. It adds to the Christmas spirit he feels when he works at the bureau with his wife, Barbara, also a longtime volunteer.

“There’s something about holding a little one that renews my spirits,” he said.

“Our kids are grown,” he said. “We’ve been married a long time and don’t have a real need to celebrate Christmas ourselves. This is our Christmas.”

This time of year just wouldn’t be the same without the bureau to keep them busy, Shaw said.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s good work,” he said. “It’s fun to do.”

Volunteering at the bureau doesn’t mean that Shaw won’t celebrate Christmas with his family. Once the bureau closes this week, Shaw and his wife plan to hop in their car and drive to visit their kids and grandkids for the holidays.

The bureau is a collaboration between Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide grocery store vouchers to those in need at Christmas, along with a toy and a book for each child.

This year, the bureau has seen big crowds every day it has been open, often serving more than 800 households each day. Thursday is the last day the bureau will be open this year. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center.

Donations

A welcome surge in donations, topped with a generous contribution from Travis Pattern & Foundry, has brought in $79,131 in new funding to bring the year-to-date total to $387,824.68. The importance of every dollar is higher than ever this year, as Christmas is less than a week away and organizers are trying to reach a goal of $600,000 to pay for the assistance being given to families in need of help with Christmas.

Travis Pattern & Foundry, longtime supporters of the Christmas Bureau, donated $40,000. “The owners and employees of Travis Pattern & Foundry again wish to donate the funds that we would have spent on a Christmas party to your fund,” company president Travis Garske wrote. “We are very pleased to enclose a check in the amount of $40,000. We hope we can make Christmas a little brighter for some Spokane families. We wish everyone a wonderful Christmas and a great new year in 2025.”

James and Elizabeth Brasch, of Spokane, donated $3,000. “Merry Christmas to all of you who do such good things for our community,” they wrote. “My wife and I are so moved by the efforts you make to help those in our community have some semblance of the joy and peace that is Christmas. Keep fighting the good fight!”

Wagstaff Inc., of Spokane Valley, donated $2,000. Colvico Inc., of Spokane, also gave $2,000.

Georgene Patten, of Spokane, gave $1,500. “Christmas at ‘our’ house begins when we honor Les Patten, husband, father, grandfather, with a donation to The Spokesman-Review Christmas fund,” she wrote. “Every year Les began his gifting to your fund, the spirit of Christmas for our Spokane community.

“Enclosed is a check for $1,500 from family: Georgene Patten, Spokane; Herb and Kathleen Patten, San Mateo, California; Rich Patten, Vancouver, B.C.; Barbara and Kelly Cunningham, Naperville, Illinois; Tracy Cunningham, Chicago; and Melissa and Brian Michalik, Naperville, Illinois.

“Thank you, Spokesman-Review, for continuing with this wonderful tradition. ‘He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.’ ”

Pat and Jack Russell, of Spokane Valley, donated $1,500. “Merry Christmas and a big thank you to all the volunteers and donors that help make Christmas more joyous for many in our community,” they wrote.

The Estate of Orville Merklin, of Spokane, donated $1,200.

Ed and Lynn Van Vliet, of Spokane, gave $1,000 “in memory of dear friends Jean Lawson, Frank (Paco) Sell and Terry Whitten. We would like to thank you for all you do for our community. Merry Christmas to all.” Bruce Ottmar, of Spokane, also sent $1,000.

Olinda Martin, of Spokane, donated $1,000. “I wish this check could be larger to represent better all the joy my students gave to me at Mead Middle and Mead High schools through my 30 years with the district,” she wrote. “Blessings to each of the Christmas Fund staff, volunteers and recipients.”

Laurelle Gerber, of Cheney, gave $1,000, as did Mike and Carol Wilson, of Spokane. “We are pleased to support the needs in our community and wish for all to have a joyous season and new year,” the Wilsons wrote. Lisa Brown and Brian McClatchey sent $1,000 via PayPal. Michael Bell and Stephanie Jamison each gave $1,000 via PayPal.

Robert and Susan Witte, of Spokane, donated $600. David Epperson gave $510 via PayPal.

Mary Jones, of Spokane Valley, gave $500. Lawrence Kiewert, of Deer Park, donated $500. Randy Johnson, of Spokane, donated $500 “in memory of my wife, Judy, whose birthday would have been 12-21.” An anonymous Spokane donor sent $500, writing, “Thank you for all you do to celebrate the holidays with those in our community.”

An anonymous Spokane couple donated $500 “with the hope that it will help brighten the holiday season and provide some joy in the lives of those in need during this special time of year. We thank The Spokesman-Review for providing this fine service to our community.”

Lowell Severud, of Spokane, gave $500. Nancy Henry, of Spokane, donated $500 “in memory of my husband, William Henry, and our parents, Bo and Mary Henry and Robert and Marian Heglar.” Dawn and Dave Voelker, of Veradale, sent $500. David and Cindy Heitstuman, of Spokane Valley, also donated $500, writing “Thank you for all you do. Merry Christmas!”

Linda Solan, of Spokane, donated $500 “in appreciation of all my fellow volunteers. The need is so great – here’s to you!” Bruce Celebrezze gave $500 via PayPal.

Bob and Lois Banta, of Liberty Lake, gave $400.

An anonymous Spokane couple sent $350, writing, “Thank you for all you do for our community to bring Christmas joy to so many. Blessings to you and to each family you help to make the holiday just a little bit brighter.”

Elaine Vandervert, of Chattaroy, contributed $300. Richard and Burma Williams, of Spokane, also gave $300, as did Patti Vincent, of Spokane. An anonymous Spokane donor sent $300 in memory of Jeffrey Young, writing, “Thank you Spokesman-Review and all the volunteers who bring the Christmas spirit to the needy of Spokane.”

Paul and Robyn Reamer donated $300 via PayPal. Chris, Laurie, Sarah and Shannon Curran gave $300 via PayPal, writing, “Happy holidays to all!” Cathryn Henneberry contributed $300 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you to all that assist with this wonderful program. Happy holidays. Women’s Investment Network.”

Jesse Zumbro contributed $275 via PayPal.

Theresa and Jeffrey Utesch, of Spokane Valley, sent $250. Wilburt Yates, of Spokane, contributed $250. Meredith Hilby, of Liberty Lake, gave $250. Theodore and Joan Redman, of Spokane, donated $250 “in memory of Kaitlin, who was 17 and died in October this year.”

Gene and Gwen Sanders contributed $250 via PayPal, writing, “Thanks to all the volunteers who work tirelessly to make this happen.” Roger Wright donated $250 via PayPal. Jessica Diettrich gave $250 via PayPal “in memory of Roger Diettrich.”

Denise Mutschler, of Cheney, donated $200. Heidi and Harold D. Clarke III, of Spokane, gave $200. Richard Penna, of Spokane, sent $200 “in honor of Otto and Skeeter Penna.” Victoria Redlin, of Spokane Valley, contributed $200 “in memory of Joann and Kenneth Redlin.”

Steven and Cindy Wolfe, of Newman Lake, gave $200 “in memory of our ‘Little Man,’ Thumper.” Robert and Susan Larned, of Veradale, contributed $200, as did Robert and Marianne Kennedy of Spokane Valley. Bob and Glenda Thompson, of Spokane Valley, donated $200, writing, “Merry Christmas to all.”

Mary Stohr, of Spokane, gave $200. Matthew McQuesten sent $200 via PayPal, writing, “Merry Christmas.” Judith Flowers, Janice Patterson and Lois Mundel each donated $200 via PayPal, as did an anonymous donor. Scott, Deb, Kaylen and Lindsey Carlson gave $200 via PayPal, writing, “Thanks for all you do!”

Joani Diskin Saran and Jeff Morris, of Spokane, donated $180 “in loving memory of Julie Morris.”

Stephen and Roxanna Palmer, of Spokane, sent $150, writing, “Thank you for all that you do! Merry Christmas!” Denise and Steve Myklebust, of Spokane, contributed $150. Sherri Robinson donated $150 via PayPal, as did an anonymous donor.

An anonymous donor gave $101 “in memory of my parents.”

Roger and Cathy Crum, of Spokane, contributed $100. The Ardiss family, of Spokane, also sent $100. Mary Cameron, of Spokane Valley, donated $100, as did Jenny Edgren of Spokane. Norman and Ann English, of Spokane, gave $100, writing, “Merry Christmas.” Two anonymous Spokane donors each sent $100.

Joe, Laura, Joseph and Cobi Guerrinha, of Spokane Valley, donated $100. Michael and Linda Geraghty, of Greenacres, gave $100. James and Lisa Northcott, of Spokane, donated $100 “in loving memory of our son, Andrew.” David and Sandra Mueller, of Spokane Valley, contributed $100. An anonymous Spokane donor gave $100, writing, “Please accept this donation for my mom, who can’t be home for Christmas.”

Cyrus McLean, of Spokane, gave $100. Tom and Mitch Solbert, of Spokane, sent $100 “in honor of our parents.” Linda Kershner, of Spokane, donated $100. “I’m sending this to you in memory of my husband, Lee Kershner,” she wrote. “Lee always made it a priority to send a check each year to support you!” An anonymous donor sent $100.

The following people each donated $100 via PayPal: Michael Leslie, Jane Reed, Phillip Brown, Derrell Small, William Skaer, Stewart Randall, Mary Anderson, James Hunt, Karen Miller, Kathryn Cousineau, Donald Barden, Ellen Imsland, Andrew Castle, Cynthia Brower and Diane Veltri.

Barbara Jewell-Potter gave $100 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for the help many years ago and for all you continue to do for others!” Walter Williams donated $100 via PayPal “in memory of Frederick, Nadine and Jay Westerberg.” Lucinda Garrett contributed $100 via PayPal, writing, “Merry Christmas. God bless all.”

Cindy Nelson sent $100 via PayPal “in memory of Peggy McCartney.” Nadine and Jerry Cartwright contributed $100 via PayPal “in memory of our dear friends, Rose Priest and Mike Shenefelt.”

Elizabeth Christy, of Spokane, sent $75. Diane Langill gave $75 via PayPal.

Diane and William Codd, of Spokane, donated $60.

An anonymous donor sent $50, writing, “Thank you for our great newspaper and all you do for our community!” Joan Orcutt, of Veradale, gave $50, writing, “Thank you for all you do to make Christmas special for so many.” Rick and Mary Kay Fairbanks, of Spokane, contributed $50. “Thank you for all you do to support those in most need this Christmas season,” they wrote.

Evelyn Graves, of Medical Lake, gave $50. Elizabeth Russell contributed $50 via PayPal “in memory of my parents, Chuck and Joy White, who were always involved in their communities, supporting civil rights, justice and adoption.”

An anonymous donor sent $50 via PayPal, writing, “Thanks for all you do.” The following donors each contributed $50 via PayPal: Brenda Clark, Constance Brooker, John White, Gordon West, Richard Boal and an anonymous donor. Julia Carrell donated $50 via PayPal “in loving memory of my father, Michael T. Dobler. With much gratitude and thanks for everyone who helps make the Christmas Bureau happen year after year.”

Vicky McBride, of Spokane, donated $35 “in memory of Katy McBride Owsley, who loved all children.”

Curtis and Mary Jo Lorenz, of Chattaroy, gave $25. Amanda Nelson donated $25 via PayPal.

Dennis Mix donated $20 via PayPal.