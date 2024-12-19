U.S. obesity rates decline for first time in more than a decade

By Avery Newmark New York Daily News

In a public health breakthrough, U.S. obesity rates have decreased for the first time in more than a decade, with new weight loss medications potentially playing a role in the turnaround, according to a new study. The research shows the percentage of adults with obesity dropped from 46% in 2022 to 45.6% in 2023.

Although the decline is modest, it’s the first time since the early 2000′s there has been a downturn in obesity rates. The study, published last week in JAMA Health Forum, analyzed health records of more than 15 million adults. Women and older adults ages 66-75 showed the most significant improvements.

“What we’re seeing for the first time is that curve is bending and shows a sign of hope for something that was really a threat to American public health for so many years,” study co-author Dr. John Brownstein told ABC News.

The decline coincides with the popularity of new weight loss medications called GLP-1 receptor agonists, including semaglutide-based drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. The South, which had the highest prescription rates for these medications, showed notable improvements in obesity rates.

Although this new report is encouraging, obesity continues to be a significant health concern affecting nearly half of American adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes this condition contributes to various health issues, including diabetes and heart disease.

The CDC states sustainable weight management requires a balanced approach, including healthier eating habits and regular exercise, regardless of whether medication is involved.