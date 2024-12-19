Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Abishek B. Thekkemannil and Alyssa R. Stockdill, both of Spokane.

Jonathan M. Osborne and Angela T. Farias, both of Airway Heights.

Dylan K. Hamel and Abilene S. Rose, both of Airway Heights.

Richard C. Eymann, of Spokane, and Shirlene J. Kemp, of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Charles D. Skoog, of Sandy, Utah, and Angela D. Plough, of American Fork, Utah.

James M. Bolton, of Chewelah, Wash., and Erinn M. Gordon, of Spokane.

Ryan J. Dalessi and Carrie A. Hansen, both of Spokane.

Marvin P. H. Duhaney and Davina R. A. Gardner, both of Spokane.

Khair M. Delawar and Bebe A. Muhammadi, both of Spokane.

Robert H. Horrigan and Hannah J. Evans, both of Airway Heights.

Jesse L. Schelin and Kayla M. Stone, both of Spokane.

Alexander Portnenko and Mariana Zgherea, both of Spokane.

Forrest H. Stewart, of Spokane Valley, and Stephanie R. Cisneros, of Newport, Wash.

Justin J. Morse, of Spokane, and Lyndsey D. Horey, of Deer Park.

Jaime S. Escobar and Lesley A. Crane, both of Spokane.

Paul E. Mills and Melinda L. Stangel, both of Elk.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Nona Dansereau v. Joshuwa Smith, restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordan v. Jamie Hall, restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordan v. Jamie Ward, restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordan v. Jason Jones, restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordan v. Renee Mann, restitution of premises.

Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois v. Serhii S. Mudrenko, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Angela F. Dormaier v. Nathaniel Davis, complaint for money damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gilmer, Champagne M. and Samuel A.

Greene, Kaylie C. and Anthony P.

Johnston, Allison L. and Nicholaus P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Bruce Miners, 57; $35,094.04 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Lino A. Castaneda-Rodriguez, 25; 14 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to custodial assault.

Dylon J. Farley, 34; $5,344.56 in restitution, 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Mackinze C. Wallace, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 11 months of probation, after being found guilty of aiming or discharging a firearm.

Travis R. Baker, 44; 19 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Byron P. McDonald, 57; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Dillon R. Lamb, 38; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and first-degree negligent driving.

Erik C. Dunnagan, 54; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Amanda R. Maggi, 22; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Tony Hazel

Michael J. Koontz, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Daryl C. Judd, 71; 41 months in prison, 72 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree child molestation.

James Kettenton, also known as Ryan J. Kettenton, 48; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree identity theft, two counts of forgery and second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kayleen R. Abbott, 35; nine days in jail, counterfeit substance use in public.

Michael B. Beavers, 48; $500 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Anthony C. Bedell, 37; 10 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Hillary Berry, 37; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Daniel A. Custer, 28; eight days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Taylor J. Edwards-Lamarche, 29; 32 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Joseph M. Erwin, 38; 21 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Jacob T. Farkas, 32; 30 days in jail, no valid operating license without identification and controlled substance possession.

Brianna M. Fernandez, 23; $845 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Leanna R. Gegwetch, 44; 19 days in jail, pedestrian/vehicular interference.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

April A. Rock, 51; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Samantha C. Roeth, 34; 12 days in jail, first-degree trespassing and theft.

Charles A. Roshau, 51; 30 days in jail, pedestrian/vehicular interference.