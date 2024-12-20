4,000 previous Eastern Washington University employees’ personal information compromised

On Dec. 2, Eastern Washington University officials found that 4,000 previous student employee and temporary employee records were accessed by an “unauthorized individual,” according to a news release.

The records, which contain employee social security numbers, home addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth, are thought to be from the years 1997 to 2008, though EWU spokesperson Pam Scott said employees who worked after 2008 may still be affected.

Due to an active investigation, Scott declined to share details on whether a suspect has been identified.

EWU is offering affected people identity theft protection services, including identity monitoring and a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy, the news release said.

The university recommends people who believe they may have been victimized by this incident place a fraud alert with major credit bureaus, regularly check credit reports and report identity theft through identitytheft.gov.

Former employees with questions should contact the EWU Human Resources office.