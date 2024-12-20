House approves stopgap funding bill hours before shutdown deadline

By Carl Hulse, Maya C. Miller and Catie Edmondson New York Times

WASHINGTON — The House approved legislation on Friday to avert a federal government shutdown that was just hours away, with lawmakers extending funding into mid-March and approving disaster relief for parts of the nation still recovering from storms.

The vote came after Republicans stripped out a provision sought by President-elect Donald Trump to suspend the federal debt limit and spare him the often politically difficult task of doing so after he takes office. The debt measure incited a revolt by Republicans on Thursday and led to the defeat of Speaker Mike Johnson’s first attempt to extend government funding.

The measure that passed Friday, by a vote of 366-34, must still be approved by the Senate and sent to President Joe Biden to keep dollars flowing to federal agencies. Otherwise, funding was to lapse at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. All 34 “no” votes were from Republicans; one Democrat, Jasmine Crockett of Texas, voted present.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, said he expected the Senate to quickly take up the bill and pass it. “Though this bill does not include everything Democrats fought for, there are major victories in this bill for American families,” he said.

The progress in the House capped an extraordinary week of Republican chaos and dysfunction in which Johnson cut a deal with Democrats to avert a shutdown, only to see it torpedoed by Trump and Elon Musk, who demanded a different plan, which was then defeated by Republicans.

A bill packaging spending measures with a two-year suspension of the debt cap failed on the floor on Thursday evening, when 38 Republicans balked at suspending the nation’s borrowing limit as Trump demanded. The right-wing lawmakers opposed the debt increase because it had no corresponding spending cuts. House Democrats refused to back the plan because it was stripped of provisions they supported as part of a bipartisan deal they had agreed to with Johnson, and because raising the debt limit now could smooth the path for Trump and his allies to push through tax cuts and slash social safety net programs next year.

Johnson abandoned the bipartisan funding deal he had reached with Democrats this week under a barrage of criticism from Trump and Musk, whom the president-elect has designated to lead his push to rein in government. That sent Johnson toiling to cut a deal that would not only avert a shutdown but also salvage his chances of keeping his job. Many Republicans were angry about the initial spending compromise he forged with Democrats.

Musk, who helped sink the bipartisan spending compromise this week by inveighing against it on social media, weighed in on German politics in the same forum on Friday. In post on X, Musk endorsed the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party in federal elections in February.

