Party City is going out of business, closing all stores

By Shauna Stuart al.com

Party City is shuttering all stores, ending a nearly 40-year run.

CNN reports Party City CEO Barry Litwin told corporate employees in a video conference call Friday that the chain of stores is “winding down” operations immediately and that today will be their last day of employment.

“That is without question the most difficult message that I’ve ever had to deliver,” Litwin reportedly said during the meeting, adding that Party City’s “very best efforts have not been enough to overcome” its financial challenges.

Party City has 15 locations in Washington, including stores in Yakima, Richland and one in Spokane Valley, at 13806 E. Indiana Ave.

Party City has battled financial woes for years. The celebration and costume retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2023 as part of a $150 million agreement to restructure its business. In a press release at the time, Brad Weston, the Chief Executive Officer of Party City Holdco Inc., cited the difficult recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global supply chain crisis among challenges facing the party chain.

Over the years, the company has faced increasing competition from e-commerce platforms and online stores including Amazon, as well as seasonal pop-ups, such as Spirit Halloween, reports USA Today. This year, Spirit Halloween announced it would expand its retail footprint into December and Christmas decor with a line of Spirit Christmas locations.

Founded in 1986, Party City has over 700 locations in North America as of August , according to Party City Holdings, the Hill reported.