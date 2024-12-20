Sam Farmer’s Week 16 NFL picks

Sam Farmer Los Angeles Times

NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 13-3 (.813); season 154-70 (.688). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-7 (.563); season 120-102-2 (.541).

Rams (8-6) at Jets (4-10)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Rams by 3. O/U: 46½.

The Rams will have a little extra rest and should generate a lot of offense, even against a Jets pass defense that can shine at times. With the NFC West in his sights, Matthew Stafford steps on the gas.

Pick: Rams 28, Jets 20

Giants (2-12) at Falcons (7-7)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Falcons by 8½. O/U: 40½.

The Falcons have two of the NFL’s worst teams back to back: the banged-up Raiders and the Giants with Tommy DeVito at quarterback. Atlanta is benching Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Pick: Falcons 24, Giants 17

Cardinals (7-7) at Panthers (3-11)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Cardinals by 4½. O/U: 46½.

Historically, the Cardinals have not played well at Carolina, and now the Panthers are playing better. But Arizona is a better team and got to 30 against a respectable New England defense.

Pick: Cardinals 27, Panthers 20

Lions (12-2) at Bears (4-10)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Lions by 6½. O/U: 47½.

The Lions are down multiple players, and losing David Montgomery is huge. But Detroit is an elite team and will take a head of steam into the playoffs. Maybe take away a couple of points with Montgomery out.

Pick: Lions 28, Bears 20

Titans (3-11) at Colts (6-8)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Colts by 3½. O/U: 42½.

This figures to be close. Leaning toward the Colts because it’s difficult to have much belief in that Tennessee offense. Anthony Richardson giveth and taketh away. Go with the home team.

Pick: Colts 24, Titans 20

Eagles (12-2) at Commanders (9-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Eagles by 3½. O/U: 45½.

The Jayden Daniels-Terry McLaurin connection is fun to watch, but the Eagles are the more complete team. Philadelphia has so many weapons and a smothering defense.

Pick: Eagles 31, Commanders 20

Browns (3-11) at Bengals (6-8)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Bengals by 7½. O/U: 42½.

Go with the better quarterback, and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow instills a lot of belief in his team. What’s more, the Bengals still have a faint postseason pulse. Cleveland’s defense is good but on the field a lot.

Pick: Bengals 27, Browns 18

Vikings (12-2) at Seattle (8-6)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

Line: Vikings by 3½. O/U: 42½.

Seattle typically is one of the tougher places to play, but the Seahawks are 3-5 at home. If Geno Smith is out, Sam Howell is going to have a long day against that Brian Flores defense.

Pick: Vikings 33, Seahawks 17

49ers (6-8) at Dolphins (6-8)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

Line: Dolphins by 1½. O/U: 44½.

Neither team is eliminated, so they’re both motivated. San Francisco’s defense did a good job of putting the wraps on that Rams offense in the rain. The visitors have enough to win this matchup.

Pick: 49ers 23, Dolphins 20

Patriots (3-11) at Bills (11-3)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

Line: Bills by 14½. O/U: 46½.

Josh Allen wraps up the MVP award if he hasn’t already. The Patriots are playing above their heads, but they’ll have a tough time against these Bills. Beating Detroit was a boost for Buffalo.

Pick: Bills 31, Patriots 20

Jaguars (3-11) at Raiders (2-12)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

Line: Raiders by 1½. O/U: 39½.

Sometimes games are so bad they’re good. The Raiders don’t have anyone left. Jacksonville has been close in most of its losses. Maybe this is a rare Jaguars win.

Pick: Jaguars 21, Raiders 17

Buccaneers (8-6) at Cowboys (6-8)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

Line: Buccaneers by 3½. O/U: 48½.

The Buccaneers keep it rolling. Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans are something to behold. The Cowboys have won three of four with Cooper Rush. That has to give them pause.

Pick: Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 23

Saints (5-9) at Packers (10-4)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

Line: Packers by 14½. O/U: 42½.

The only teams that have beaten the Packers are the Eagles, Vikings and Lions. Green Bay looks battle-tested and ready for the postseason. New Orleans is hanging in there.

Pick: Packers 28, Saints 17