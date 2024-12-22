‘Getting books in the hands of children’ a calling of the Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

For 78 years, the Christmas Bureau has been helping people in Spokane celebrate the holidays.

It began as an effort to raise a small amount of money for a disabled war veteran. Over the years, it slowly changed until it settled into the role of helping with groceries and ensuring children had at least a new book and toy at Christmas.

For 40 of those years, Marilee Roloff has been in the thick of things. She was the longtime CEO of Volunteers of America, one of the two charities that partners with The Spokesman-Review to run the Christmas Bureau each year. The VOA is in charge of book buying and recruits volunteers, mostly retired teachers and librarians, to staff the book tables.

When Roloff retired in 2016, she dedicated even more of her time to the Christmas Bureau. She’s the head book buyer and has all 14,000 books purchased each year shipped to her house so she can inventory and sort them before putting them into storage.

“Marilee sorts every single copy herself,” said Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany.

Roloff remembers her early days at the bureau.

“When I started, we hand-wrote the vouchers, hand-wrote the information from the families,” she said. “When we finally got a computer, no one knew how to run it.”

Now, of course, the bureau has more than a dozen computers that are used each year to enter in recipient information and print vouchers relatively quickly.

Roloff was honored with a small celebration and cake on Thursday, the last day the bureau was open for the season. She also received a bouquet of flowers arranged in a glass vase engraved with her name and the phrase “40 years dedicated service.”

“We are celebrating a special woman today who has dedicated 40 years to our project,” Meany said.

“Oh my gosh,” Roloff said when she saw the cake and flowers. “Oh, thank you so much.”

Roloff, who enjoys working behind the scenes, was a little flustered by the extra attention. At age 73, she’s simply trying to work to better childhood literacy.

“I believe so deeply in the value of getting books in the hands of children,” she said. “If you can read, you can do anything.”

The hardest part of book-buying is staying within budget, Roloff said. She looks for deals and buys a lot of books from First Book, a nonprofit book distributor with a mission of providing books to low-income children.

“We could never buy retail, ever,” Roloff said. “I find some good books at the Dollar Tree. They’re here and there. That’s what’s fun about the search. It’s the challenge.”

Roloff has always said that she will volunteer at the Christmas Bureau as long as she’s able.

“Someone asked me if I can make another 10 years,” she said. “At my age, you don’t know, but I plan to.”

Though the work of Roloff and the other Christmas Bureau volunteers has ended for the season, there’s more to be done. Organizers need to raise $600,000 to pay for the grocery store vouchers, toys and books. The fundraising goal was increased to $600,000 two years ago amid inflation, making the cost of not only the toys and books go up but also storage fees to store the toys and books that arrive over the course of the year.

However, since the fundraising goal was increased, the new goal has not been met. After falling short two years in a row, it’s more important than ever to try to reach the goal this year.

Rising prices have affected the Christmas Bureau’s regular donors as well, particularly retirees living on a fixed income. This is a year when every gift counts, no matter how small. Even a gift of $30 is enough to pay for a grocery store voucher or a new toy.

