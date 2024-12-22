NFL locals: Frankie Luvu leaves mark on Commanders wild win over Eagles with INT, 7 tackles

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

It was a chaotic win for Frankie Luvu (WSU) and the Washington Commanders, and the veteran linebacker made his presence known several times throughout the game against a stacked Philadelphia Eagles offense.

Luvu racked up seven tackles – three solo and two for a loss – but his biggest play of the game came midway through the first quarter when he snagged his second career interception.

With Washington trailing 14-0, Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was filling in for an injured Jalen Hurts, looked to connect with a receiver up the middle for a first down.

Luvu bluffed like he was covering another receiver before he dropped back and stepped in front of the pass for an easy interception.

It was his first interception of the season and first since 2022 when he played with the Carolina Panthers.

Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ starting quarterback, was pulled from the game due to a concussion, which came via a hit from Luvu earlier that quarter.

The Commanders prevailed 36-33 after an up and down fourth quarter that saw Washington win on a touchdown pass with just six seconds left.

Last-second attempts at heroics by the Eagles’ offense fell short.

Washington, who moved to 10-5, still sits two games behind Philadelphia in the NFC East but now holds a comfortable spot in the wild-card race.

• Kaden Elliss (Idaho) put together a solid game for the Atlanta Falcons in the blowout win over the New York Giants.

The sixth-year linebacker picked up his fifth sack of the season, while also forcing a fumble and collecting a team-high seven tackles – two solo and one for a loss.

Elliss, whose pass rushing skills often fly under the radar behind his strong tackling, took down Giants quarterback Drew Lock late in the second quarter thanks to an impressive move off the edge.

Lock lost the ball during the takedown and it was recovered by Atlanta.

Elliss’ sack total this season is his second best behind a career high of seven in 2022.

After a close first half, the Falcons ran away with the game in the second frame to win 34-7.

Atlanta pulled even at 8-7 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the top spot in the NFC South after Tampa Bay fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

• It was a disappointing loss for the Arizona Cardinals, but it was a strong performance for Jalen Thompson (WSU) against the Carolina Panthers.

The sixth-year safety had 10 tackles – seven solo – in the 36-30 loss in overtime.

After a few quiet performances, Chau Smith-Wade (WSU), a cornerback for the Panthers, bounced back to put up five tackles – three solo and one for a loss.

Arizona has been eliminated from playoff contention, while Carolina sits well out of reach of the postseason.

• Despite a late surge by the Los Angeles Rams to push for a playoff spot, it has not been at the hands of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp (EWU) like it has been in the past.

Kupp had another quiet game on Sunday, posting three catches on three targets for 24 yards.

The Rams, however, picked up an important win, taking down the free-falling New York Jets 19-9.

Los Angeles moved to 9-6 and secured its grip on the NFC West after a Seattle Seahawks loss.

• The New England Patriots got out to a hot start but ultimately fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tight game.

Christian Elliss (Idaho), a linebacker for New England, had seven tackles – four solo – and one pass defended in the 24-21 loss.

Elliss has shined with more playing time as he gains more trust from the Patriots’ coaching staff.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), a wide receiver for New England, had a relatively quiet game, snagging two passes on two targets for 18 yards.

The Patriots fell to 3-12 with the loss and will continue to look toward next season and beyond with their young core.