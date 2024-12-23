Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyler L. Barkstrom and Melanie M. McConnell, both of Spokane.

Kristopher D. Wilcox and Rebecca L. Blake, both of Spokane.

Tyler R. Carter and Qyonee D. Mitchell, both of Hauser.

John K. Wanene and Rose W. Munyua, both of Spokane.

Daniel L. Smith and Susan R. Jones, both of Deer Park.

Jatorie J. Jones and Jasmine N. Williams, both of Spokane Valley.

Ahmad S. Barez, of Port Moody, Canada and Eliciah G. Munoz, of Cheney.

Mark K. M. Sio and Krystle P. Juan, both of Honolulu.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Christopher G. Walsh, 25; $350 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Jonathon E. Kendall, 33; nine days in jail, protection order violation and making a false statement to a public servant.