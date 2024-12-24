Shopping carts, lunch, trucks, storage and more: Christmas Bureau depends on help from local businesses

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Putting the Christmas Bureau together each year requires months and planning and preparation, hundreds of volunteers – and lots of help from local businesses.

Organizers take care to keep overhead costs low, and donations from local businesses help achieve that.

“We are intentional and careful with our budget to maximize the value that we can extend to our clients,” said Christmas Bureau coordinator Heidi Meany. “The incredible generosity of our in-kind donors allows us to provide an even greater experience for our clients and volunteers alike. We could not do this important work without them.”

Toy and book buyers will begin preparing for the 2025 Christmas Bureau next month, and once shipments begin to come in, ABC Mini Storage in Spokane Valley provides discounts on storage units. DeVries Moving Packing and Storage also provides discounts on storage and warehouse labor.

When it is time to set up the bureau, held at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center each year, a reduced rate is charged, and staff assistance is available during the event.

“They are invaluable partners,” Meany said.

Jim Custer Enterprises and Lilac City Exposition Services set up for the event and put up decorations.

When it comes time to empty the storage units and bring everything to the fairgrounds, Penske Truck Rental provides trucks to transport books, toys and supplies to the bureau, and at the end, they haul what’s left back to storage. Quite a few of the new toys require batteries, which are donated by Batteries Plus.

Once the bureau opened, American Onsite Services set up portable outdoor restrooms for recipients as they stood in line. Yoke’s Fresh Markets donated 20 grocery carts that recipients use as they shop for toys for their children. Wellpoint donated shopping bags for books, and Bunzl donated bags for toys.

The volunteers keep the bureau humming while it is open. DeJarnett Sales provided coffee, cocoa and cups for volunteers. The Downtown Grocery Outlet donated snacks for volunteers. Mamma Mia’s Italian Restaurant gave a discounted meal for volunteers during setup. For many years, the Arby’s restaurant at 10407 E. Sprague, owned by Dave McGann, has brought lunch for the volunteers every day the bureau is open.

There is always music performed for those waiting in line, and each year, Hoffman’s Music Co. donates an audio system for singers and musicians to use while A-Z Rentals provides a discount on a stage.

The cardboard boxes that are emptied of toys and books are removed and recycled by Earthworks Recycling. Eljay Oil Co. also donated some Chevron gas cards.

Donations

The amount of new contributions is up slightly as Christmas Eve dawns, giving hope that the Christmas Bureau may be able to make its goal of $600,000 this year. New donations of $31,785 have brought the year-to-date total to $506,324.68.

The Cowles Company, which owns The Spokesman-Review, donated $25,000. “Cowles Company and The Spokesman-Review have been privileged to support the Christmas Bureau since it began 78 years ago,” wrote President W. Stacey Cowles. “Throughout the years we have been blessed to have hundreds of volunteers and employees help out with the bureau, and we have promised that 100 percent of donors’ gifts would go to families in need.

“Over the years, finding free space to house the bureau became impossible, however. Please use this $25,000 gift to offset the cost of renting the fairground facilities which so wonderfully fit the bureau’s needs. On behalf of all of us at Cowles, thank you for serving the needs of so many at this special time of year. Merry Christmas!”

The staff at Wells Fargo Advisors in downtown Spokane donated a combined $2,500. “As done in years past, rather than giving a token of our appreciation to our clients, we are again donating to the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund,” they wrote. “Enclosed are several checks written by the Selkirk Crest Wealth Management Group. We thank you for all your efforts putting these funds to work for those families that are less fortunate.”

The letter was signed by Courtney Altringer ($500), Paul Dehmer ($1,000) and Robert Simpson ($1,000).

William Beck, of Otis Orchards, donated $500 “in loving memory of Sharon Beck, who loved Christmas.” An anonymous Spokane donor gave $500. Bill and Dorene Reynolds, of Spokane, donated $500 “in loving memory of Ed and Dorothy Humes and Iris Westwood.” James and Sarah Sledge, of Spokane, contributed $500.

Tom and Gini Burns, of Spokane, gave $300 “for the great work the S-R Christmas Fund does each and every year!” An anonymous Spokane donor sent $300, writing, “We so appreciate your part in making the Christmas Bureau so successful.”

Jeff and Kim Brown, of Mead, sent $250, writing, “Wonderful help for our community.”

Frederick and Lianne Inaba, of Pullman, gave $200. “Our donation to the SR Christmas Fund,” they wrote. “It’s only a small gesture.”

An anonymous Spokane donor sent $150 “$100 in memory of Joe and Irene Lynch of Coulee Dam, Washington, and $50 in memory of Don Morley of Grand Coulee, Washington.”

Gregory and Diane Hansen, of Spokane, gave $100. Gale and Dianna Morasch, of Spokane, sent $100. “We are grateful to be able to contribute,” they wrote. “Thank you for all the work you do.” Dennis Fredrickson, of Spokane, donated $100. Donna and Nicholas Zolecki, of Veradale, also contributed $100.

Doug and Kathleen Rivard, of Spokane, sent $100. An anonymous Spokane Valley donor gave $100, writing, “Thank you for all the work you do to make Christmas bright for so many.” Mark and Cathy Doerr, of Spokane, donated $100, as did Steven and Cyndy Alexander of Otis Orchards.

Janet “Pinki” Culbertson, of Spokane, gave $100 “in memory of my father, Don Culbertson, and dedicated to my fellow volunteers, past and present. Please help us achieve our goal by donating what you can. Every penny counts. Happy holidays!”

Nancy Hood, of Spokane Valley, donated $50. “Thanks S/R for providing this holiday fund opportunity,” she wrote. Carol Barber, of Spokane, gave $50. Raland and Cindi John, of Spokane, contributed $50. “We are happy to donate again to this year’s Christmas Fund to make a brighter Christmas for those in need,” they wrote. “And thank you to all the volunteers!”

Ernst Pickel, of Spokane, sent $30.

Glenda Lindsay, of Spokane, donated $5. “Thank you for helping those that will most appreciate the efforts of the volunteers,” she wrote.