Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael X. Franklin, of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Madison J. Custer, of Spokane.

Jose D. Rengifo Narvaez and Jaelyn L. Dorgan, both of Spokane.

Terry A. Johnson and Joanna E. Triana, both of Spokane.

Julius E. Defour and Andrea N. Brower, both of Spokane.

Douglas J. Farmer and Lowena L. Riehle, both of Spokane.

Jason L. Portillo and Valerie A. Petty, both of Spokane.

Drew D. Berger and Shelby S. Leckie, both of Spokane.

Daniel B. Roark and Marci L. Wittman, both of Spokane.

Seth A. Mann and Autumn K. Morse, both of Spangle.

Jeremias U. Quinto and Avelina G. Ramirez, both of Liberty Lake.

Skyler C. Kelley and Molly E. Robbins, both of Spokane.

Ronald D. Landsiedel, of Hayward, California and Elizabeth M. Chavez, of San Leandro, California.

Joel W. Oglesbee and Andrea G. Vaughan, both of Spokane Valley.

Zayn A. Croft and Emily T. Canady, both of Spokane.

Dakota J. Crosby, of Nine Mile Falls and Katelyn M. Larson, of Spokane.

Chris L. Brown and Gayle B. Brown, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Discover Bank v. Matthew Kells, money claimed owed.

Montgomery Court Apartments LLC v. Jameel Henriksen, restitution of premises.

Window Peak Properties LLC v. Jocelyn Howard, restitution of premises.

KWI LLC v. Tracy L. Leimamo Sims, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Dakota Boone, restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Lelila Okeyo, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Angela Andreas, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Rand Kelson, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates LLC v. Yuchi Jacob, restitution of premises.

Kelly Right Real Estate of Spokane LLC v. Brent J. Russell, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Crystal Britton, money claimed owed.

Thomas Richter v. Morse Western Homes LLC, property damage.

Cole Healy v. State of Washington Department of Corrections, complaint.

Matthew Roberts v. Robert Nyberg, complaint for damages.

Zappone Properties LLC v. Durham School Services, complaint.

Deonne and Arthur Moyers v. National Remarketing LLC, Great American Insurance Company and Tony Strand, complaint for damages.

Steven Baldwin v. David Kielhian, complaint.

Rick W. and Cassandra D. Paetow v. Nadezhda Yevdash and Andrii Mykhailychenko, complaint for wrongful death and survivorship.

Colvico Inc. v. Graham Contracting and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, complaint.

Angela Tokarenko v. Andrew Barth, complaint for damages.

Suzan E. Marshall v. United Services Automobile Association, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Galvani, Jennifer A. and O’Neill, Niall F.

Abramson, Jonah C. and Rachel M.

Lutzenhiser, Carolyn J. and Morley, Alexander C.

Perkins, Amanda M. and Nicholas

Dusoe, Claire A. and Aaron T.

Creiglow, Stephinie K. and Jerry J.

Yeoman, Kevin and Nealand, Krystel

Maloney, Elizabeth A. and Brett J.

Robicheau, Jennifer E. and Thomas R.

Williams, Noah E. and Hailey T.

Legal separations granted

Kalin, Emilie-Rose A. and Avalon C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Michael W. Baesman Jr., 26; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Cody J. Limberhand, 30; 364 days in jail with credit given for 105 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Clyde E. Ring, 38; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Cole R. Thompson, 41; 36 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to drive-by shooting, possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Timothy D. Mead Jr., 40; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

William D. Stone, 42; 17 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jordan A. Spooner, 28; $2,148.80 in restitution, 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Jayden L. Hamilton, 19; 35 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

David R. Yeager, 32; 37.5 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Johnny R. Blackstock, 44; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Larry W. Griffin, 50; 85 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, six months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Nolan Laplante, 33; $641.94 in restitution, 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree organized retail theft.

Martin Green, 42; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Tony Hazel

Hannah Morris, 20; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Joseph N. Codd, 35; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree voyeurism.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Sandeep Nln, 27; eight months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Cheyenne T. Brown, 48; 552 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Rickey M. Davis, 31; one day in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Auston W. Day, 28; one day in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and fourth-degree assault.

Jarad K. Eggman, 42; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher T. Griner, 34; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic monitoring, reckless endangerment.

Marlene L. Pfeiffer, 34; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kenneth M. J. Ray, 37; seven days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Jacob M. Williams, 36; 71 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Tianna C. L. Holt, 29; 49 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and malicious mischief.

Tokwia Jonathan, 36; 90 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Lynn J. Knuttgen, 53; 95 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Michael J. La Voie, 51; six days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Dustin W. Millar, 34; 36 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Wesley D. Pace, 69; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Justin G. Pimsanguan, 41; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Torianne M. Recchia, 23; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Russell C. Ryals, 33; 160 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

David S. Snover, 60; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Steven S. Hydzik, 33; $250 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Richard A. Kenny, 33; 14 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Henchi Laneab, 49; three days in jail, reckless driving.

Benoni G. Odenean, 38; 20 days in jail, third-degree theft and making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Chrystal H. Campbell, 47; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Orion K. E. Gamblin, 19; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, third-degree theft.

Louis D. Gallardo, 20; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dane J. Brooks, 22; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Joel D. Barrett, 30; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Thomas R. Nicholas, 27; 10 days in jail, six months of probation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and first-degree driving with a suspended license.