King Charles III delivers Christmas address, ending year of cancer scares

LONDON – King Charles III spoke about the “uncertainties and anxieties of illness” as he delivered his annual holiday message from a former hospital chapel, a poignant location given the king’s ongoing cancer treatment.

British monarchs typically deliver their annual holiday speech from a palace or castle. But Charles broke with the long-standing tradition to deliver his address – infused with personal vulnerability – at Fitzrovia Chapel, now a community venue in central London.

Charles’ speech highlighted the efforts of health care workers, which will have had a special resonance amid a year marked out by medical challenges for the royal family.

“From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed,” Charles said.

“I am deeply grateful, too, to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement.”

2024 has been a challenging year for the royal family – Prince William has described it as the “hardest year” of his life. Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February and a month later, his daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, was also diagnosed with cancer.

“All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life, be it mental or physical. The degree to which we help one another – and draw support from each other, be we people of faith or of none – is a measure of our civilisation as nations,” Charles said in his address.

Catherine has said that she is “cancer free” and she recently hosted a carol concert at Westminster Abbey. The king, who is still receiving cancer treatment, has also returned to public-facing duties, which included a trip to Australia and Samoa in the fall.

The British monarch’s annual Christmas message is watched by millions in Britain, and across the Commonwealth. The tradition was started in 1932 by Charles’ great-grandfather, King George V, and it’s the time of year when the monarch muses on hope and unity, sums up royal happenings and offers encouragement for the year ahead. For some people, the monarch’s Christmas speech is a kind of comforting festive tradition, as much a part of Christmas Day as wearing silly festive jumpers and pulling Christmas crackers.

Hours before the address was aired, Charles and Queen Camilla attended the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service, along with William, Catherine and other royals. Charles’ younger brother, Prince Andrew, was noticeably absent from the church walk. Andrew was recently accused of having ties with an alleged Chinese spy.

Charles’ speech was set to footage featuring senior royals throughout the year, including Charles and Camilla visiting cancer patients and scenes from the king and queen’s trip to Australia.

Charles expanded his reflections to global and domestic challenges. He remarked on “the devastating effects of conflict – in the Middle East, in Central Europe, in Africa and elsewhere” and the “humanitarian organisations working tirelessly to bring vital relief.”

He also referenced events closer to home – the riots that broke out this summer following the deadly stabbings of three girls at a dance class in the coastal town of Southport. The violence, fueled by false information about the identity of the alleged attacker, came to an end after counter-demonstrators poured into the streets to denounce racism.

“I felt a deep sense of pride here in the United Kingdom when, in response to anger and lawlessness in several towns this summer, communities came together, not to repeat these behaviours, but to repair,” the king said.

It is unusual for a building outside of the royal estate to be used as a setting for the annual speech. But it has happened on rare occasions, including in 2003, when the late Queen Elizabeth II recorded her address from the Combermere Barracks in Windsor to draw attention to servicemen and women stationed far from home.