The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
38°F
Current Conditions
Mist
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Russia attacks Ukraine energy network in Christmas assault

A worker walks through a burned out control room at a power plant of energy provider DTEK, destroyed after an attack, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 19, 2024. On Wednesday and assault from Moscow in Ukraine’s energy grid included 70 missiles, some of them ballistic, and more than 100 attack drones. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS)
Bloomberg News

Bloomberg News

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, prompting the country’s grid operator to limit power supplies on Christmas Day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday on Telegram the assault from Moscow included 70 missiles, some of them ballistic, and more than 100 attack drones. Russia separately said it downed 59 Ukrainian drones overnight over several regions.

Ukraine’s power grid operator, Ukrenergo, restricted electricity as a precautionary measure, according to another Telegram post. Energy Minister German Galushchenko said the step was necessary to “minimize the negative consequences for the energy system.” In the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine, 500,000 people have been left without heat, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said, according to RBC Ukraine.

Russian forces have attacked energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine multiple times since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The Christmas Day missile barrage followed a Moscow assault five days ago on the Ukraine capital of Kyiv for the first time in almost a month.

The attacks come as both sides await the return to the White House of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to end the war and suggested Zelenskyy should be “prepared to make a deal.”