Thousands waking up to gifts with help from Christmas Bureau, but goal isn’t yet met

Christmas has arrived, and thanks to the efforts of thousands of donors and volunteers, it is a bright day for many children in the area.

Christmas presents that would not exist without the donors and volunteers of the Christmas Bureau – a new book, a toy and perhaps a pair of pajamas, a stuffed animal and a toy wooden truck.

This year, the Christmas Bureau served 27,083 people in 8,576 households, including 12,601 children. As anticipated, the need was greater this year, serving 1,200 more than in 2023. The number of households was also up from 7,900.

Many of these children would not have had a Christmas celebration at all if it were not for the generosity of local residents who made it a point to donate to the Christmas Bureau. Donations have come in even as retirees on fixed incomes who have been longtime donors struggle with higher prices themselves.

The stories the recipients told haven’t changed much over the years. A parent loses a job, leaving no budget for Christmas presents. Or the family car breaks down and needs to be repaired, or a single parent struggles on one income. With rising rent and other price increases, even homes with two working parents can struggle to provide anything other than necessities.

Over and over again, recipients have expressed their gratitude for the Christmas Bureau. They share appreciation that they are able to pick out gifts for their children so they can find just the right one. They rave about the high quality of the toys available. They speak of the relief they feel because their child will have a gift to open on Christmas morning. Having a book and a gift provided by the Christmas Bureau is a weight off their shoulders, one less thing to worry about in a world where new worries crop up nearly every day.

Parents were particularly joyful this year to be able to pick out a new pair of pajamas. A push started to try to collect pajamas for every child visiting the bureau, particularly the younger children. Businesses, schools and churches signed up to host pajama drives. In the end, 4,373 pairs of pajamas were donated.

Volunteers filled tables with pajamas each day, but did not restock during the day in an effort to make sure that those who came to the bureau near the end would have a chance to get pajamas. Using that system, the bureau only ran out of pajamas the day before it closed.

Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany counts that as a victory, because in previous years, the pajamas were so few that they only lasted a day, maybe two.

“It’s been amazing,” she said. “We have served far more than we did last year.”

Meany, too, has heard from bureau recipients how much they enjoyed coming.

“It’s because they get treated well,” she said. “It’s meant to be a happy experience. We want them to leave joyful.”

Though the bureau closed last week and Christmas has arrived, the work is not complete. The fundraising effort has not reached the goal of $600,000 to pay for the toys, books and grocery store vouchers. But the good news is, the goal is in reach.

Fundraising is $44,142 short of the goal, and donations will continue to be collected through the end of the month. That leaves five days for new donations to be counted toward that goal. Local residents have been generously supporting the Christmas Bureau for 78 years, and organizers are hoping that generosity continues over the next few days so the goal can be met.

Checks can be brought to The Spokesman-Review office at 999 W. Riverside through Monday. Donations made online at christmasbureauspokane.org via PayPal must be made before Friday to allow time for processing. Anything that arrives after those dates will be counted toward the 2025 Christmas Bureau collection.

The final collection total will be reported in a story on New Year’s Day.

Donations

New donations of $49,551.50 have provided an important boost to the Christmas Bureau, bringing the year-to-date total to $555,876.18.

Hotstart Manufacturing Inc., of Spokane, donated $10,000. Acme Concrete and Paving Inc., of Spokane, also gave $10,000.

The Klaue Family Foundation donated $5,000. “The Foundation is once again blessed to be able to contribute to the Christmas Fund,” David Klaue wrote. “We are very thankful we continue to contribute and be a part of a program that brings joy, brightness and many blessings to the families and organizations in need.

“The spirit and generosity of the Spokane community has helped many families experience the true meaning of Christmas. The benevolent providence and gift of giving to assist those less fortunate is rewarding, especially in these unprecedented economic and pandemic times. Wishing you a very blessed 2025.”

BMT Metal Fabrication, of Airway Heights, sent $2,000.

Robert and Lauri Seghetti donated $1,000. The Scott and Vicki Jones Donor-Advised Fund at the Innovia Foundation gave $1,000. The Charlie and Kathy Watson Family Fund at the Innovia Foundation also sent $1,000.

Mark Wagner, of Spokane, donated $750. Jamie Harris sent $700 via PayPal “in memory of Cleo Harris and Velma Robison, my mother and grandmother, who live the spirit of Christmas all year.”

Einar and Diane Larson, of Almira, Washington, donated $600.

Anita Lamp, of Issaquah, Washington, contributed $500. “It’s December, so a part of my heart is always with the Christmas Bureau,” she wrote. Dick and Angela Young, of Spokane, gave $500, writing, “Thanks for all your hard work!” An anonymous Spokane donor sent $500.

William and Merilee Dinneen, of Spokane, contributed $500. Matt and Keirsten Lyons donated $500, writing, “Thank you for providing the opportunity to help those in our community who need a little extra this year. None of us are really too far away from that. We love Spokane’s helping hand when needed!”

Mike and Paula Durgan, of Spokane, sent $500. “Thank you for all the precious gifts to our Spokane families,” they wrote. Gary and Lorraine Myers, of Spokane, donated $500 “in memory of our granddaughter, Emily McDonald.” Ken and Sharon Cathcart gave $500.

An anonymous donor sent $500 via PayPal “in memory of Nita Wendlandt. She cared deeply about all people and animals, collared and uncollared, and served those in need over her entire 95 years of life.” Tina Webster gave $500 via PayPal, as did Leisa Moss.

The South Hill Bunco Babes donated $411. “The South Hill Bunco Babes have enjoyed a year of monthly fun and fellowship,” wrote member Julie Snow. “We are grateful for our time together and to be able to help our community. We are sending $411 this year to help others have a Merry Christmas.”

Scott and Keryn Millsap, of Spokane, donated $350. Paul and Kelly Mooreman gave $350 via PayPal, writing, “Sending sincere thanks for all the efforts that go into making this program a huge success! Merry Christmas!”

Gunhild Clegg, of Spokane, contributed $325, writing, “Merry Christmas and happiest times opening gifts!”

Sharon Fairchild, of Liberty Lake, gave $300, as did James Bankston of Spokane. Bob and Judy Lee of Sun City West, Arizona, donated $300 “in memory of our parents, Hugh and Catherine Lee and Ken and Alice Smith, and our grandson, Austin McKenzie.” Everett Bailey donated $300 via PayPal, as did Maryann Cooley.

Amy Flowers contributed $300 via PayPal. “Merry Christmas to my amazing parents, Ben and Judy Flowers,” she wrote. “I am so grateful for the example they continue to set in serving others and making a difference in the lives of their family, friends and neighbors. Also thank you to the Christmas Bureau.”

Sharon Powell, of Spokane, gave $250, as did Donald Gale Jr. of Spokane. Hope and Gary Roszell, of Spokane, donated $250. Mark Switzer donated $250 “in memory of Robert ‘El Biggo’ Switzer, a true Christmas spirit.” The Meany Family Charitable Gift Fund donated $250 “in honor of the great volunteers at the Christmas Bureau.”

Christina Smith gave $250 via PayPal. Lee Johnson and Sara Sexton-Johnson sent $250 via PayPal, writing, “For such a time as this.’ Merry Christmas.” David McCabe donated $250 via PayPal “in memory of Mary Anne McCabe. Thank you to the bureau for all that you do! Merry Christmas.” Robert Westby contributed $250 via PayPal “in honor of Jeff and Dorothy Brown.”

Kenneth Elder, of Spokane, contributed $200. The Bankey family, of Spokane, gave $200, writing, “Thank you to all for making the Christmas Bureau possible!” Ron and Jan Erickson, of Spokane, sent $200. Uncle Dave and Cheryl, of Spokane, gave $200.

The following donors each gave $200 via PayPal: Irene Ann Byrd, Greg and Heather Gores, Theresa Smith and Steve Helmbrecht. Joy Donahoe and family sent $200 via PayPal “in loving memory of Joel Lange and Jerry Donahoe.” Mike and Eileen Ayersman donated $200 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for all you do in our community! Merry Christmas.”

Maddie, Lisa and Scott Ray contributed $175 via PayPal.

Ron and Irma Edwards donated $150 via PayPal, writing, “Thanks for all you do.” Carolyn Takeuchi and Marilyn Kamna each gave $150 via PayPal.

Garnet Dana, of Spokane Valley, sent $105, writing, “Wishing you a Merry Christmas. This is my 105 ½. I will be 106 on May 5, 2025. So far a great winter. You folks bring joy to many. Thank you!”

An anonymous Spokane donor sent $100, writing, “Thanks for all the work you do – especially thank you to those who volunteer! They are truly the heroes.” Mark and Marlene Fietek, of Cheney, donated $100 “in memory of our son Eric.” Mike Mikos, of Spokane Valley, gave $100. An anonymous Spokane donor gave $100. David Looney, of Newport, Washington, sent $100.

Philip and Cheryl Tagariello, of Spokane, donated $100. John Benz, of Coeur d’Alene, gave $100. Joe and Charri Doeleman, of Spokane, sent $100, writing, “We are again happy to be able to send this money to the Christmas Fund. Merry Christmas and happy new year to all involved in this project. Thank you to all!”

Lynn and Michael Young, of Greenacres, donated $100, as did Delores Rodgers of Spokane. Thomas and Elaine Pitzer gave $100. An anonymous Liberty Lake donor sent $100 “in memory of Greg.” Dianne Bongarts, of Spokane, contributed $100.

The following people each donated $100 via PayPal: Kathleen Ann Schwanz, Timothy Devlin, Stephen Menzel, Matthew Ayers, Barbara Kogler, Barbara Hordemann, Robert Yinger, Deborah Swain and Ronald Ortiz. Andrea Hannon donated $100 via PayPal “for Kay Schultheis” and $100 “for Joan McCann.”

Adrienne Rowe gave $100 via PayPal “in honor of my beloved parents.” Paul and Maureen Dodroe sent $100 via PayPal “in honor of Colleen Dodroe.”

Brian and Maren Bofenkamp, of Spokane, donated $75. “Thank you for all your hard work!” they wrote. “We hope this helps a little.” Guy Altizer, of Spokane, gave $75. “Thank you for all you do for those in need at this time of year,” he wrote. “Merry Christmas and God bless.” Ralph Walter gave $75 via PayPal “in memory of Bruce and Carol Walter.” Emily Gordon sent $75 via PayPal, writing, “Merry Christmas to Becky Nappi and Tony Wadden.”

Jane Courtright, of Spokane, gave $50. An anonymous Spokane donor contributed $50. Linda and Pat Smith, of Spokane, donated $50, writing, “Thanks again for the joy you bring to so many!” Gail Kiser, of Spokane, sent $50, as did William and Kathleen Johns of Deer Park. Doll Fitzgerald, of Nine Mile Falls, donated $50.

Thomas Murphy, of Spokane, gave $50 “in memory of my brother John, ‘the funny man.’” Lynelle Kirk-Spence donated $50 “in memory of Bob, Florence and Greg Kirk. Thank you for all the joy you give.” Wendy Davis donated $50 via PayPal “in honor of Nancy Wright.”

The following people each donated $50 via PayPal: June Lawson, Sandra Blank, Maggie Muat, Scott Schell, Darcy Hardin-Reichert, John Mulligan and Eleanor Riley.

Stephanie Zoldak, of Spokane, sent $25 “in memory of my mom and dad, Stephen and Bette Zoldak.” Richard Dauphin gave $25 via PayPal, as did Veronica Lette.

Bruce Turner, of Spokane Valley, sent $10.