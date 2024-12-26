Britney Spears spends Christmas with estranged son Jayden

Jami Ganz, New York Daily News

Britney Spears and her younger son Jayden Federline reunited for Christmas for the first time after a yearslong estrangement.

The “… Baby One More Time” singer, 43, posted a video of herself and Federline on her Instagram late Wednesday.

“Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!!” Spears captioned the clip.

The video features multiple shots of the mother-son duo, during which Spears speaks in an indiscernible accent. At one point, she says, “That’s my baby.” In another shot, the two wish a merry Christmas to the camera.

Sources told TMZ last month that Spears and her younger son had reconciled and were spending time together just before she finished child support payments.

Spears shares Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Together, the exes are also parents to 19-year-old son Sean Preston.

On her 43rd birthday earlier this month, Spears remarked in a video that she was “not turning 42 I’m turning … 5 years old” and had moved to Mexico to escape paparazzi.

Hours earlier, she was declared legally single, having settled her divorce from third husband Sam Asghari in May.

It’s been a busy few years for Spears, whose conservatorship was terminated in late 2021. She and Asghari, 30, tied the knot in June 2022 and he filed for divorce in summer 2023.

In October 2023, Spears also released her hit memoir, “The Woman in Me.” This summer, it was announced that the bestselling book would be adapted for the big screen, with “Wicked” filmmaker Jon M. Chu set to direct and Marc Platt producing.