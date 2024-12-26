Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

On Top Realty v. Tina Gouge, et al., restitution of premises.

University South and East Apartments LLC v. Dean Pfoutz, restitution of premises.

Jeffrey McIntyre, et al. v. David L. Lawrence, et al., restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Kevin Crane, et al., restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Brandee Gouveia, restitution of premises.

On Top Realty v. Geena G. Whitley, restitution of premises.

Ogdon Way Apartments LLC v. Chenoa Prairiebear Flett, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Brian Starre, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Wilbert Bullard Jr., restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Jemar Bailey, et al., restitution of premises.

Hunter Investing LLC v. Michelle Ketchum, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Jonas Ridge, restitution of premises.

Flagstar Bank Na v. Brett I. Curtis, et al., restitution of premises.

Robert E. Koczon, et al. v. United States Automobile Association, complaint for damages for breach of insurance contract and insurance bad faith denial of claim.

Navy Federal Credit Union v. Jason A. Witt, complaint for money due and owing.

Irina Lisovkaya, et al. v. Earl Hurley, et al., complaint for injuries and damages.

Diane Yarbrough v. John Doe, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ridenbaugh, George M. Jr. and Stacie K.

Abel, Jessica E. and Ryan M.

Braatz, Alexander W. and Madison T.

Schultz, Kelly J. and Gregory W.

Wilhelm, Michael A. and Andrea M.

Lover, Daysha J.H. and Donnell, Connor L.

Hall, Victoria L. and D’ambra, Ryan M.

Jaouak, Annie C. and Kamal

Amin-Elgiadi, Hena and Elgiadi, Ali J.

Smith, Kyra A. and Pena, Jacqueline A.

Kwasny, Nickolaus D. and Boccardo, Belen D.R.

Ward, Joshua W. and Heidi L.

Chamberlin, Eric L. and Laura E.

Legal separations granted

Dailey, Tanisa A. and Sean S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Christopher J.J. Eby, 48; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to bail jumping and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Alexander C. McCann, 23; 12 months and a day in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Ramiro Palacios, 32; 24 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Jacob K. Milne, 18; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal assistance.

Marcus M. Noble, 23; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Ceslyn M.R. Arias, 25; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Jason S. Barton, 47; $2,731.30 restitution, 183 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Casey M. Smith, 31; 58 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and money laundering.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Tyrel N. Darrough, 39; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Erin M. French, 51; 56 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and violation of harassment no-contact order.

Donald J. Gano, 32; 15 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Gabriel C. Gossman, 42; 138 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and hit and run of attended vehicle.

Levi D. Graham, 27; 22 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Thomas D. McMillan, 39; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Matthew H. Morgan, 32; four days in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment and protection order violation.

Jeremy S. Faust, 49; one day in jail, after being found guilty of failure to transfer title within 45 days and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Joseph A. Felix, 29; 49 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Larry W. Griffin, 50; 84 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Jennifer L. Mackin, 44; $750 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Eddie I. Acevedo, 34; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Austin W. Dayley, 24; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of pedestrian and vehicular interference.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jacob A. Tegge, 41; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a known controlled substance and protection order violation.

Nick Thomas, 22; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Nora C. Washburn, 39; three days DOC work crew, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Marshall C. Ladner, 46; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of conducting unlawful transit.

Dylan M. Harmon, 28; 52 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and possession of a known controlled substance.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kelsey A. Zosel, 35; 88 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Tommy L. Elands, 44; 19 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Jordan C. Elkins-Hardwick, 24; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Michael M. Floyd, 30; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

James E. Greeley, 47; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Desmond L. Burnley, 35 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Richard D. Carroll, 25; five days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a known controlled substance.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Valora L. McBride, 60; $1,253; 24 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Dmitriy G. Pustovit, 43; seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, unlawful camping and second-degree criminal trespass.

Milo A. Roemer, 63; $1,710.50 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.