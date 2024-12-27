Commentary: Struggling Seahawks offense leaves little room for playoff optimism

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

CHICAGO – Don’t tell me this game didn’t matter.

I know the Seattle Seahawks’ playoff odds were essentially unaffected by the result of Thursday’s game, sapping the stakes from a post-Christmas collision between the Seahawks and Bears. I know Chicago carried nine consecutive losses into the prime-time kickoff, firing head coach Matt Eberflus amid the franchise’s free fall. I know the Seahawks’ fading postseason hopes hinge on an Arizona Cardinals upset of the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, making anything else a comparative afterthought.

The problem is, the Seahawks’ offense played like they knew it, too.

In a 6-3 win over Chicago, that offense seemed stymied by a short week with waning motivation. Its opening drive – an 11-play, 71-yard siege – ended abruptly, when quarterback Geno Smith tried to sneak a pass between two Bears to wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds nearly intercepted it instead.

The rest was an exhibition in unholy offense. An 8-yard Smith self-sack that occurred when he tripped over running back Zach Charbonnet’s shoe. A nine-play, 43-yard drive that dwindled when Smith was sacked and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was called for offensive offsides. A costly fumble from tight end Pharaoh Brown, whose foot inadvertently brushed Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon and negated a 62-yard touchdown return.

Two personal fouls on one play for Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who head-butted (or helmet-butted?) Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson.

When asked if the Seahawks coaches cautioned him to keep his emotions in check, Metcalf said: “I’m a grown man. My emotions are in check. Like I said, it’s a physical game out there, especially when I’m out there. I’m going to test the DB.”

On Thursday, Seahawks skill players didn’t test the Bears nearly enough. Metcalf managed three catches (on three targets) for 42 yards. Wide receivers Smith-Njigba (three for 32) and Lockett (three for 20) and tight end Noah Fant (four for 43) made modest impacts as well. Though Seahawks running backs Charbonnet (15 rushes for 57 yards) and Kenny McIntosh (seven for 46) found sporadic success, they couldn’t sustain it for four quarters.

And though four Seahawks drives entered Bears territory, they resulted in a pair of field goals, a fumble and a punt.

“As long as we get the ball into the hands of our playmakers, we got guys that can make plays,” Smith said. “Like I said, hats off to (the Bears). They did a great job of really stopping us when it mattered the most. We were crossing the 50 a bunch and we just stalled out as soon as we got near the red zone. I just think that’s something we can improve on, especially from this game.”

After 17 weeks and 16 games, it’s hard to believe the Seahawks’ red-zone woes are suddenly solvable.

Ultimately, one of these offenses fired its coordinator and hasn’t won in more than two months. It was hard to tell which one.

None of which should instill Seahawks fans with confidence, even if the Cardinals do upset the streaking Rams on Saturday. What about Thursday’s pitchers’ duel would convince you this offense can leave L.A. with a season-extending win? Or that Smith – who took three sacks and threw for just 160 yards – can reach another level? Or that Metcalf can find the targets, yards and touchdowns that have eluded him of late? Or that offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb can devise a game plan to reverse those results?

The Seahawks need – cue the cliché – complementary football, or a season of streaks will end in L.A.

“We’re confident. We have DK Metcalf. We have Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Noah Fant, running backs out the wazoo. We got guys. That’s what gives us confidence,” said Smith, who completed 17 of 23 passes (73.9%) in the win. “Our coaching staff is spectacular. They put us in position to make plays. … Again, man, it’s a week-to-week league. It’s not always going to be sunshine and rainbows. Gutting out a 6-3 win feels just as good as winning the game 44-41. It’s all about getting wins.”

There was no sunshine in Chicago. Just a steady drizzle and dense, depressing fog.

Granted, there were silver linings for the Seahawks as well. Six defenders combined for seven sacks, as Bears quarterback (and first overall pick) Caleb Williams completed 16 of 28 passes for 122 yards. The bumbling Bears went just 5 for 15 on third down and finished with 179 total yards, due in part to a salty Seahawks defense. On fourth-and-10 from Seattle’s 40, Williams was bombarded by a blitz and released a looping liner that cornerback Riq Woolen intercepted to effectively end the game.

“It was a lot of fun, definitely a lot of fun,” said linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who contributed four tackles as well as a pass breakup and his first sack of the season. “Somebody in the defensive meeting the night before [talked about] allowing everybody to eat. That was a true game where everybody was in on the action. It was fun to see guys making plays and smiling and having fun and competing for who was going to get more. That’s the type of team you want to play around and defense you want to play for.”

Against an offense that entered the week having surrendered the second-most sacks in the NFL, Seattle’s defense was dominant.

But when the feet of Brown and Jason Myers are the difference between victory and defeat, that’s a cause for concern.

Still, all wins are important for first-year coach Mike Macdonald, especially when one guarantees a winning season. In snapping a two-game losing streak, the Seahawks will try to maintain momentum in what they hope is a win-or-go-home week.

So, don’t tell me this game didn’t matter.

But good luck explaining how this offense can win the one that matters next.