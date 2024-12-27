Oregon ski resorts have deepest snow in the country right now

By Samantha Swindler Oregonian

The wet weather in the Willamette Valley has translated into big snow for Oregon’s ski resorts, which are currently claiming the deepest base depths in the country.

According to onthesnow.com, Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline are claiming 96 inches of powder, with more on the way. Mt. Bachelor has 93 inches.

Base depth is the amount of snow settled on the mountain.

“It’s gonna be another stormy day,” Mt. Hood Meadows writes on its website. “We’ve received nearly a foot of fresh powder overnight to go with the totals from earlier this week. Expect another 4 to 6 inches today. Moderate winds, but not as bad as we saw yesterday.”

Timberline is reporting 21 inches of snow over the past 24 hours.

Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort reports that the Christmas Day storm delivered 14 inches of snow overnight, bringing yesterday’s base depth to 84 inches. At the time, the resort said in a press release, it was the deepest base depth reading of any ski resort in the country. By Friday morning, another 9 inches had fallen, and another 3-6 inches is expected today.

All that snow does come with dangers.

“We’re experiencing strong winds that will likely impact lift operations today,” Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort reported. “Check our lift and trail status for details. Temps are reading in the mid 20s and are expected to top out just below freezing. Summit will remain closed for the storm in progress.”

The resort is also warning skiers and snowboarders about the dangers of tree well hazards.

“Ski or ride with a partner and keep them in sight at all times,” the resort warns. “Stick to open, groomed trails.”

Check the Oregon Department of Transportation Trip Check website for updated road conditions, and consider using shuttle services to reach your mountain destination.