Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William J.R. Agulto, of Hohenfels, Germany, and Madison J. O’Riley, of Oak Harbor, Wash.

Trentin A. Echegoyen and Brianna N. Nowlin, both of Spokane.

Sean M. Gillespie and Brandi M. Siggson, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael J. Downing and Haley Lynn McCormack, both of Spokane.

Cheryl L. Kadmiri and Lucinda J. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Landon S. Trom, of Liberty Lake, and Natalia E. Dunbar, of Clermont, Fla.

Cory R. Brown and Marissa L. Record, both of Airway Heights.

Jacob A. Sandoval and Tobi Goode, both of Spokane.

Jonathan L.A. Knobles, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Emma L. Sharp, of Mariposa, Calif.

Austin J. Ellison and Janaya R.M. Kerbs, both of Spokane.

Dane A. Turner, of Ogden, Utah, and Katelynn N. Smith, of Idaho Falls.

Jon M. Berge and Snyezhana A. McIntosh, both of Spokane.

Mapendano K. Awake and Patience Kukunda, both of Spokane.

Spencer J. Littrel and Whitney J. Bertholic, both of Spokane.

Krystal R. Wiggs and Jamie M. Riordan, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Patrick J. Cronin, et al. v. Bonnie K. Garton, et al., restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Lina Mongkey, restitution of premises.

Transition LIHTC LLC v. Dominique Velasco, et al., restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Ryan Spivey, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Sydney Bass, et al., restitution of premises.

C313 LLC v. John Hutchison, restitution of premises.

Toris Place LLC v. Alexandria Demick, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Jessica Albott, et al., restitution of premises.

University Village Apartments LLC v. Joshua Halvorsen, et al., restitution of premises.

Nora Rosner, et al. v. Johnny Mosier, et al., seeking quiet title.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Billy Loveday, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Barry M. Ferrell, restitution of premises.

Spokane Law Income Housing Consortium v. Cynthia S. Derevolyee, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. John Gibson, money claimed owed.

Kurt Feuersinger, et al. v. Rajoy Tillis, restitution of premises.

Tannehill Enterprises v. Aledre Bracey, restitution of premises.

Michelle Tuckness v. Jerie Olynyk, et al., complaint for damages.

Kristen Wilder v. Arlin R. Jordin, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Avey, Rebecca D. and Jared A.

Bowman, Phillip T. and Jordan A.

Monteiro, Malissa N. and Ward, Jerrad D.

Lockhart, Crystal and Jason

Bremer, Sarah M. and Davis, Michael R.

Irvin, Alice L. and Frederick K.

Burton, Rachel R.L. and Shawn M.

Epperson, Alexandra M. and Kevin A.

Cordes, Mark K. and Jennifer A.

Cutler, Jade C. and Alexander B.

Han, Samuel S. and Sarah J.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Katie L. McQuillin, Spokane; debts of $78,639.

Simona P. Lepe and Rafael Lepe-Contreras, Warden, Wash.; debts of $228,966.

Tami A. DeHamer, Spokane; debts of $109,943.

Alicia A. Templeton, Spokane; debts of $421,124.

Dominic Green, Spokane; debts of $106,981.

Wage-earner petitions

Cara K. Hunt, Davenport, Wash.; debts of $181,918.

Cory W. Richards, Spokane; debts of $397,756.

Harold G. Williams, Newman Lake; debts not listed.

Jason L. Graham, Ephrata, Wash.; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jared D. Bestrom, 47; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, third-degree theft.

Michael W. Coniconde, 39; $990 fine, six days in jail with six days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Joshua R. Garner, 35; six days in jail with six days credit for time served, possession of a known controlled substance.

Joshua C. Farrell, 34; $240 fine, 14 days in jail with 14 days credit for time served, six months probation, two counts of third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.

Vaughn M. Evans, 35; $48 fine, 11 days in jail with 11 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, false statement to public servant and third-degree theft.

Misrad Durakovic, 55; $1,146 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.