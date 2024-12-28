Plane crashes at South Korean airport, killing at least 23

By Choe Sang-Hun New York Times

A passenger plane carrying 181 people crashed while landing in an airport in southwestern South Korea on Sunday, killing at least 23 people, officials said.

The passenger plane operated by South Korea’s Jeju Air was landing in Muan International Airport when it veered off the runway, local fire department officials said.

They found 23 bodies and were transporting them to local hospitals, said Lee Seong-sil, a Muan Fire Department official. “We are trying to find more casualties,” he said.

Photos carried by the South Korean news agency Yonhap showed a tail section of the plane separated and engulfed in orange flames with black smoke billowing up. The plane appears to have hit a concrete wall, according to the photos.

The plane, which was flying from Bangkok to Muan, was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members when the accident happened, around 9 a.m.

The crash comes as South Korea has been grappling with a political crisis following an ill-fated bid early this month by President Yoon Suk Yeol to declare martial law for the first time in decades. Lawmakers voted Dec. 14 to impeach Yoon.

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, the acting president, on Sunday instructed his government to mobilize all equipment and personnel available to rescue as many people as possible, Choi’s office said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.