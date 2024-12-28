Washington State women start fast in rout of Pepperdine 67-46

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State set the tone at the start of each half, and the Cougars cruised to a 67-46 win over Pepperdine in a West Coast Conference women’s basketball game at Beasley Coliseum.

Tara Wallack, Charlotte Abraham and Jenna Villa scored 12 points apiece for the Cougars (7-6, 2-0), who outscored Pepperdine 20-5 in the opening quarter and put the game out of reach with a 23-13 advantage in the third quarter that provided a 51-30 lead.

Ella Brubaker paced the Waves (5-6, 0-2) with 15 points.

WSU was steady from the field, making 28 of 54 attempts (51.9%), including an 11-for-25 performance (44%) beyond the arc.