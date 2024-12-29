NFL locals: Kaden Elliss grabs interception on Sunday Night Football; Daiyan Henley ‘apologizes’ to fantasy owners

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

Kaden Elliss (Idaho) had a disruptive game for the Atlanta Falcons despite a tough loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday night.

Elliss, a linebacker, picked up his first interception of his NFL career off Washington’s rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels during the game.

Early in the second quarter, Daniels was facing a blitz and looked to throw a quick strike before the pressure reached him. Elliss stepped in front of the pass for an easy pick before returning it 12 yards.

It was Elliss’ first interception since 2016 with the Vandals.

Elliss also racked up nine tackles – seven solo – in the game.

Former Washington Husky and rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had an all-around good game and led a fourth-quarter drive to tie the game late for the Falcons.

Atlanta kicker Riley Patterson missed a potential game-winning 56-yard field goal as time expired in regulation.

The Commanders eventually won 30-24 in overtime.

The Falcons are 8-8 with the loss and will still be fighting for a chance at the postseason next week.

Frankie Luvu (WSU), a linebacker for the Commanders, finished with one tackle.

Washington moved to 11-5 with the win and clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Cooper Kupp (EWU) continued his slow finish to the season, but the Los Angeles Rams came up with a crucial win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Kupp, a wide receiver for Los Angeles, had one reception on three targets for 29 yards. His lone catch helped set up the Rams’ first and only touchdown in the game.

Meanwhile, his co-star on the Rams and former Washington Husky receiver Puka Nacua had a huge game, racking up 10 catches for 129 yards.

The Rams won 13-9 after coming up with a goal-line interception on Kyler Murray, the Cardinals quarterback, in the final minute. Los Angeles sits at 10-6, while Arizona is 7-9.

Saturday’s win nearly sealed a playoff spot for the Rams, who were battling with the Seattle Seahawks for the top spot in the NFC West. The Rams held a significant advantage in the strength of victory tiebreaker, and the results of Sunday’s games allowed Los Angeles to clinch the division title.

Jalen Thompson (WSU), a safety for Arizona, racked up six tackles – four solo.

Thompson, a core defensive piece for the Cardinals, left the game with an injury.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, had a fairly quiet game in a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Bourne had two catches on four targets for 22 yards.

Christian Elliss (Idaho), a linebacker for New England, had five tackles – two solo.

The Patriots lost 40-7 in a game that was dominated by the Chargers on both sides of the ball.

Daiyan Henley (WSU), a linebacker for the Chargers, recorded no stats in the game. He posted on X after the game apologizing to his “fantasy owners.”

The Chargers are 10-6 after the victory.

The win secured a spot in the postseason for Los Angeles.

Jaden Hicks (WSU), a rookie safety for the Kansas City Chiefs, had four tackles – two solo – in the Chiefs 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. He also recorded a pass defended.