The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
34°F
Current Conditions
Snow
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Kansas State CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Oakland at Arkansas ESPN2

6 p.m.: Iowa State at Colorado CBS Sports

6:30 p.m.: Washington State vs. Loyola Marymount at the Arena ESPN+

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine KHQ / ESPN+

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Washington State at Pacific ESPN+

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: New York at Washington NBATV

7 p.m.: Dallas at Sacramento NBATV

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Detroit at San Francisco ABC / ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Florida NHL

Hockey, World Junior Championship U20

10 a.m.: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia NHL

12:30 p.m.: Latvia vs. Germany NHL

Soccer, men

Noon: EPL: Newcastle vs. Manchester United USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Eastern Wash. 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Washington State vs. Loyola Marymount at the Arena 920-AM / 100.7-FM

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 101.5-FM

Football, college

11 a.m.: Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Detroit at San Francisco 92.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change