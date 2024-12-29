On the Air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Kansas State CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Oakland at Arkansas ESPN2
6 p.m.: Iowa State at Colorado CBS Sports
6:30 p.m.: Washington State vs. Loyola Marymount at the Arena ESPN+
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine KHQ / ESPN+
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Washington State at Pacific ESPN+
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: New York at Washington NBATV
7 p.m.: Dallas at Sacramento NBATV
Football, college
11:30 a.m.: Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Detroit at San Francisco ABC / ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Florida NHL
Hockey, World Junior Championship U20
10 a.m.: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia NHL
12:30 p.m.: Latvia vs. Germany NHL
Soccer, men
Noon: EPL: Newcastle vs. Manchester United USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Eastern Wash. 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Washington State vs. Loyola Marymount at the Arena 920-AM / 100.7-FM
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 101.5-FM
Football, college
11 a.m.: Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Detroit at San Francisco 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change