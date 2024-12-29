The Dirt: Apartments planned for historic building in downtown Spokane

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Adjacent to the Avista Corporation Spokane Metro Substation project, developers are planning to turn a building that was once operated as low-income housing, into updated apartments, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The property, at 701 W. Second Ave., was previously owned by Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners but changed hands in July of last year.

The building’s new owners, Steve and Tresa Schmautz, purchased it for $675,000, according to Spokane County property records.

Plans to revamp the structure, which was built in 1910, were submitted by Steve Schmautz, owner of SDS Commercial, a Spokane-based real estate firm.

The first phase of the project is planned to consist of the build out of 38 apartments on the upper two floors of the building, totaling about 14,700 square feet.

The second phase will include work to the street-level floor to bring updated office and retail space. Additional work is planned to improve the basement as well, plans show.

In total, the effort will improve about 29,000 square feet of the building and cost about $435,000, according to plans.

Steve Schmautz is listed in permit application documents as the contractor. He could not be immediately reached Thursday afternoon.

Spokane-based Indigo Diggs Architecture designed the project.

Three-story apartments planned for Northeast Spokane

A $4.6 million project is planned to turn a residential lot in the Nevada/Lidgerwood neighborhood into a housing complex consisting of 13 townhomes, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The site of the project is a 2.4-acre property at 1919 E. Devoe Ave. Surrounded by single-family homes, the plot is largely undeveloped except for a roughly 1,500-square-foot home, a detached garage and a few small sheds, according to Spokane County property records.

The property is listed for sale by Thomas Parrish, a Spokane-based real estate agent. The listing describes the plot as a great opportunity for investors and values it at $750,000.

Plans to develop the plot were submitted by Alysa Guede of ZBA Architecture, a Spokane firm. In addition to the 13 homes, the site will require roadways to be extended into the property to allow access to each residence. The single family home currently on the property would need to be demolished to make way for the “Casa Grande” that will be the largest building oriented in the middle of the townhomes.

Subsequent construction phases for nine more townhomes are also shown in plans.

Three-story apartment building planned for Peaceful Valley

A vacant lot near the Spokane River may soon be home to six apartment units. According to plans submitted to the city of Spokane, the three-story building would cost about $1 million to construct.

The site of the project at 2423 W. Bennett Ave., is currently a vacant 0.17-acre lot. The property was purchased by Kristine Hollingbery, Eric Sime and John Praxel in July of 2022 for $300,000, according to Spokane County property records.

Plans also show work is planned at an adjacent property at 2675 W. Clark Ave., which is owned by Samuel Greer. The 1.06-acre plot will host three other, much larger apartment buildings.

No other details were provided about the other buildings.

Greer purchased the property in August for roughly $200,000. No official development documents have been submitted to the city of Spokane for the lot, according to city records.

Trek Architecture, a Spokane Company, designed the project.