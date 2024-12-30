2 Portland Sasquatch hunters found dead in Washington forest

By Fedor Zarkhin Oregonian

PORTLAND – Two Portland men who had been looking for Sasquatch were found dead in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest on Saturday, officials said.

A family member reported the two men missing around 1 a.m. Christmas Day after they didn’t return on Christmas Eve as expected, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook on Saturday.

More than 60 volunteers helped look for the men, and the U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter.

The men, 59 and 37, were found dead on Dec. 28 in a wooded area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, the sheriff’s office said. They appeared to have died from exposure, the sheriff’s office said, “based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness.”

“The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the loved ones lost in this tragic incident,” the sheriff’s office said.