2 Portland Sasquatch hunters found dead in Washington forest

The bodies of two men, ages 59 and 37, Gifford Pinchot National Forest in Skamania County, Wash., on Saturday. The men, sasquatch hunters from Portland, were reported missing on Christmas Day. (Courtesy of Skamania County Sheriff's Office)
By Fedor Zarkhin Oregonian

PORTLAND – Two Portland men who had been looking for Sasquatch were found dead in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest on Saturday, officials said.

A family member reported the two men missing around 1 a.m. Christmas Day after they didn’t return on Christmas Eve as expected, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook on Saturday.

More than 60 volunteers helped look for the men, and the U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter.

The men, 59 and 37, were found dead on Dec. 28 in a wooded area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, the sheriff’s office said. They appeared to have died from exposure, the sheriff’s office said, “based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness.”

“The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the loved ones lost in this tragic incident,” the sheriff’s office said.