City offers free curbside Christmas tree pickup

From staff reports

The city of Spokane’s Solid Waste Collection Department is offering free curbside pickup of Christmas trees for its customers through Jan. 10.

Once ornaments and decorations are removed, residents can place fresh-cut trees (trunks no bigger than 3 inches in diameter) at least 3 feet away from garbage and recycling carts on their regularly scheduled pickup days, according to a news release from the city.

No artificial or flocked trees are accepted through this service.

The city will accept trees up to 6 feet in height; if they are taller, they can be cut in half. Loose branches bundled next to the tree are not to exceed 6 feet in length. Trees collected curbside will be chipped and composted, the news release said.

For more information, call the city at 311 or (509) 755-2489.

City and county residents also can take their undecorated, unflocked trees for disposal to:

Waste to Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open daily 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spokane Valley Transfer Station, 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

Facilities are closed Wednesday for the New Year’s holiday.