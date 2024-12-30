This day in history: Downtown’s Our Lady of Lourdes School building to be demolished

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1974: The Our Lady of Lourdes School, a downtown educational institution for decades, was being torn down.

It opened in 1906 but had been closed since 1972, “when it was consolidated with two other Catholic schools onto South Side.”

It was briefly used during Expo ’74 as a residence hall for out-of-town youth groups. Now, church officials said the unused building had become too expensive to maintain.

The site would become a parking lot for the Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral, which was next door.

From 1924: Helen Campbell Powell, the daughter of the late Amasa B. Campbell, stood to inherit the bulk of his estate.

Campbell was the mining magnate who built the Campbell House, now part of the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

Campbell died in 1912 and his widow, Grace Campbell, died in November 1924.

Probate proceedings revealed that Helen would receive $200,000. Campbell’s will included many other bequests, apparently to friends and relatives.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1610: Elizabeth Báthory of Hungary is arrested for allegedly torturing and killing hundreds of young women. Báthory’s story has inspired numerous works of fiction, with the “blood bath” legend becoming associated with her beginning in 1729.

1922: The creation of the USSR is formally proclaimed in Moscow from the Bolshoi Theatre, organized as the union of Russian, Ukrainian, Belorussian and Transcaucasian Soviet Socialist Republics.