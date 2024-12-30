Trump loses appeal in $5 million E. Jean Carroll defamation, sexual abuse case

By Perry Stein and Shayna Jacobs Washington Post

A federal appeals court Monday upheld a $5 million New York civil trial jury verdict that found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Manhattan said that Trump did not demonstrate that the district court “erred in any of the challenged rulings.”

In May 2023, jurors determined Carroll had sufficiently proved she was sexually abused in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s after a chance encounter with Trump. The jury also found Trump defamed Carroll years later on social media, after she publicly accused him of rape.

The jury awarded Carroll a total of $5 million.

Trump appealed that decision, arguing that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan admitted evidence in trial that he should not have, including an “Access Hollywood” recording, first reported on by The Washington Post in 2016, in which Trump talks in graphic terms about grabbing women by their genitals. Trump’s team also argued that the judge wrongly allowed the jury to hear testimony from two women who alleged Trump had sexually assaulted them.

The federal panel ruled Monday that the judge’s decision to allow the jury to hear that evidence was proper and that “the district court did not abuse its discretion in making any of the challenged evidentiary rulings.”

“The jury made its assessment of the facts and claims on a properly developed record,” the judges wrote in the ruling.

In response to the appeals court’s ruling, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that the decision would be appealed and the case should be dismissed. Voters who elected Trump in November to a second presidential term “demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system,” Cheung said.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said in a statement: “Both E. Jean Carroll and I are gratified by today’s decision.”

D. John Sauer argued on behalf of Trump before the appeals court in September. Trump has nominated Sauer to serve as solicitor general – the government’s top advocate before the Supreme Court and the fourth-highest-ranking Justice Department job – in his incoming administration.

Trump’s legal team could ask the Second Circuit to rehear the appeal, with every judge on the court hearing his appeal the second time. His defense attorneys could also try to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump’s public disdain for Carroll started soon after she first publicly alleged – in a 2019 magazine excerpt from her memoir – that he had sexually assaulted her decades earlier. Trump, who was president at the time, called her a liar, claimed she was a complete stranger to him and suggested he could not have assaulted her because he found her unattractive.

Separately, New York jurors in a different civil case concluded that Trump defamed Carroll and owed her more than $83 million.

The first guilty verdict found that Trump was liable for sexually abusing Carroll and defaming her in a social media post in 2022. The second, $83 million judgment found that Trump acted with malice as he defamed for years.