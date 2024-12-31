The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
33°F
Current Conditions
Snow
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: UNC Greensboro at Wofford CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Connecticut at DePaul CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Villanova at Butler FS1

Basketball, college women

5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Villanova FS1

Football, college

10 a.m.: Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona State ESPN

2 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon ESPN

5:45 p.m.: Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia ESPN

Hockey, NHL

3 p.m.: New Jersey at Los Angeles NHL

Soccer, men

7 a.m.: League One: Wrexham vs. Barnsley CBS Sports

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal vs. Brentford USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

10 a.m.: Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

2 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:45 p.m.: Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change