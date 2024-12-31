On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: UNC Greensboro at Wofford CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Connecticut at DePaul CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Villanova at Butler FS1
Basketball, college women
5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Villanova FS1
Football, college
10 a.m.: Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona State ESPN
2 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon ESPN
5:45 p.m.: Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia ESPN
Hockey, NHL
3 p.m.: New Jersey at Los Angeles NHL
Soccer, men
7 a.m.: League One: Wrexham vs. Barnsley CBS Sports
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal vs. Brentford USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
10 a.m.: Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
2 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:45 p.m.: Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
