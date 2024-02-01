Storm sign star point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

On the first day of WNBA free agency, the Seattle Storm landed one of the biggest acquisitions in franchise history and signed star point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith to a two-year deal.

Diggins-Smith posted a 34-second video of her draining three-pointers Thursday morning with the caption “#StormCrazies #TakeCover #StormSky.”

During her nine WNBA seasons, the 33-year-old Diggins-Smith, who sat out last season due to maternity leave, has appeared in six All-Star Games. She’s been voted WNBA first-team four times and WNBA second-team twice.

“The opportunity to add Skylar to our team is a moment that can’t be overstated,” Storm general manager Talisa Rhea said in a statement released by the team. “Skylar’s impressive resume is one for the record books, but what meets the moment for the Storm is her leadership, competitiveness, and desire to be a part of this new era of Storm basketball. Welcome to Seattle, Skylar!”

Diggins-Smith was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 draft and spent her first six seasons with the Tulsa Shock, which moved in 2016 and became the Dallas Wings.

In 2020, Diggins-Smith forced a trade that sent her to the Phoenix Mercury for three seasons. She partnered with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner and led Phoenix to the WNBA Finals in 2021, including an 85-80 overtime win over the Storm in the second round.

However, the relationship between Diggins-Smith and the Mercury soured in 2022 under first-year coach Vanessa Nygaard.

The 5-foot-9 and 145-pound point guard averaged 19.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30 games before abruptly leaving the Mercury, citing personal reasons. After the season, she revealed she was expecting her second child.

Last year, Diggins-Smith said the Mercury wouldn’t let her use its facilities and it became apparent that she would not return to Phoenix.

At the start of free agency Jan. 21 when teams can negotiate with players, the Storm made Diggins-Smith one of its top targets on a market that included point guards Natasha Cloud, Courtney Williams and Jordin Canada.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to coach Skylar, one of the best point guards in the history of our game,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “Skylar is an ultimate competitor, elite playmaker, and excellent defender. Adding Skylar to our dynamic backcourt will immediately elevate our roster as we continue this next chapter of Storm basketball.”

Diggins-Smith reunites with five-time WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd. The former Notre Dame teammates played together during the 2012-13 season and led the Fighting Irish to a 35-2 record, including 16-0 in the Big East, and an NCAA Final Four finish.

That season, Diggins-Smith, a senior, averaged 17.1 points and 6.1 assists while Loyd, a freshman, averaged 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Diggins-Smith and Loyd paired up on the U.S. women’s national team that won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Joining the Seattle Storm is the ideal next step in my basketball journey,” Diggins-Smith said. “The organization’s dedication to its players and the progression of the league is commendable.

The Loyd-Diggins-Smith tandem could be one of the most explosive backcourt duos in the WNBA next season, but Seattle’s offseason makeover might just be getting started.

On Wednesday, the Storm traded the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 draft and veteran guard Kia Nurse to the Los Angeles Sparks for its 2026 first-round draft pick.

At face value, the move was somewhat puzzling for Storm fans who experienced last year’s 11-29 finish and believed the turmoil from that season would produce a lottery pick with tremendous potential.

The Storm even had a WNBA draft lottery party last December that drew hundreds of supporters, including special guest Jordan Horston.

Seemingly, sending its first-round pick to LA and unloading Nurse’s $142,500 salary gives Seattle financial flexibility to land another big-name free agent alongside Diggins-Smith.

The Storm reportedly met with former WNBA MVP Nneke Ogwumike last week and Seattle and the Chicago Sky are believed to be the top teams vying for the eight-time WNBA All-Star, who sat courtside with New York Liberty stars Breanna Stewart and Betnijah Laney on Wednesday night at a Brooklyn Nets-Phoenix Suns game.

Before signing Diggins-Smith, the Storm had about $500,000 to fill out a team that includes Loyd, Mercedes Russell, Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb who have guaranteed deals.

Horston, Dulcy Fankam Medijiadeu, Jade Melbourne and Joyner Holmes are on the roster.

Seattle also has the second pick in the second and third rounds (No. 14 and 26 overall) of the WNBA draft, which will be April 15.