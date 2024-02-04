The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
39°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Miami at Virginia ESPN

6 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State ESPN

6 p.m.: Southern at Jackson State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Idaho at Sacramento State ESPN+

7 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Portland State ESPN+

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Sacramento State at Idaho ESPN+

6 p.m.: Portland State at Eastern Washington ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Brooklyn NBA

Soccer, Premier League

Noon: Manchester City at Brentford USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Portland State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change