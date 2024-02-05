Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David B. Locke and Donita M. Miller, both of Elk.

Pavel V. Ksenofontov and Mallory E. Griffith, both of Spokane.

Caden D. Retzlaff, of Beaverton, Ore., and Bayley R. McDonald, of Pullman.

John D. Gray and Patricia D. Koch, both of Spokane Valley.

Cole J. Maly, of Chattaroy, and Brooke T. Lariz, of San Jose, Calif.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Zhiyong Huang v. Tyson Cole, et al., restitution of premises.

Jessica Croff, et al. v. Ridpath Club Apartments LLC, complaint.

LT Property Management LLC v. Todd J. Ortscheid, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Boggs, Alisa M. and Conrad, Jason P.

Mattke, Mark E. and Lisabeth

Harris, Heather M. and Richard J.

Hughes, Teresa D. and Jacob T.

Yochum, Michael R. and Susan M.

Strain, Selena M. and Terrell A.

Pachorek, Laurie and Kevin M.

Mani, Marites and Rajendra

Holder, Michael J. and Zimmerle, Mickell C.

Peone, Jacob L. and Rebekkah D.

Abrams, Lori R. and Jade S.

Boorman, Christopher and Amie

Stotts, Nichole L. and Jonathan

Wilcox, Kara J. and Jeffrey L.

Dushi, Rigels and Amanda

Legal separations granted

Downes, Scott W. and Virginia G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Daniel D. Walker, 43; $700 restitution, 364 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Justin T. Jerald, 33; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to second- and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Cole Kendall, 32; 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree theft, forgery, attempt to elude a police vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Joseph L. Barton Jr., 60; 85 days in jail with 85 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Zion K. Moore, 19; six months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Dillan J. Durheim, 19; 47 days in jail with 47 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Diego R. Miriacalluccie, 24; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Michael F. Cronin, 56; $700 restitution, 17 days in jail with 17 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jeffery R. Bohlman, 38; $584.45 restitution, 22 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Bradley J. Burdett, 35; 40 days in jail with 40 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Anthony R. Blackburn, 32; 24 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, violation of order and criminal mischief.

Alex Z. O’Brien, 23; 91 days in jail with 91 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence with sexual motivation.

Colton J. Green, 26; 63 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault, residential burglary and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Travis C. Veazie, 37; 50 months in prison, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Zackery E. Greene, 35; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.