Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ermil B. Ford, of Colville, and Joyce A. Onyango, of Spokane.

Edgar A. Narvaez Ardines, of Spokane, and Danielle M. Lampersberger, of Spokane Valley.

Adam C. Taylor and Heather R. Clark, both of Spokane Valley.

Richard J. Mgonda and Mary W. Wainaina, both of Spokane Valley.

Timothy C. Hanson and Margaret A. Bucher, both of Cheney.

Lucus J. Smith and Katlynn B. Hughes, both of Elk.

Darrin D. Fountaine and Heidi L. Fountaine, both of Spokane Valley.

Oncher Kachuo and Angelita W. Dullas, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

William J. Duckett III v. Cynthia McCray, et al., restitution of premises.

Patrick Marshall, et al. v. Eliseo C. Barriero III, et al., restitution of premises.

H218 LLC v. Ashley Whitmore, restitution of premises.

Interstate Concrete and Asphalt Company, et al. v. American Construction, money claimed owed.

East Valley Senior Housing LP v. Deniece Haddox, restitution of premises.

Arrowleaf Townhomes LLC v. Rayann J. Dodson, restitution of premises.

CEP III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Travis Stout, et al., restitution of premises.

Bunting Management Group Inc. v. Colleen K. Jacobs, restitution of premises.

Lanzce Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Tami L. Slater, et al., restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Yousef Al Haddad, restitution of premises.

Park Tower Senior Housing LP v. Stephanie Holloway, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Christa Baldwin, restitution of premises.

Clocktower Apartments LLC v. Holly Adair, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Randy Bloxham, et al., restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Alexander Moyer, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Zhanecia Davis, et al., restitution of premises.

Terence R. Cook, et al. v. James S. Coleman, et al., money claimed owed.

Cedar Canyon Villas (Apts No. 104) LLC v. Jennifer Colby, restitution of premises.

Brian Myers Trustee of Myers Living Trust v. Scott Myers, et al., seeking quiet title.

Foremost Insurance Company Grand Rapids Michigan v. Air Tech Abatement Technologies, Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hogan, Kobee and Harris, Niah

Collier, Lorey M. and Brandon L.

Mutalimi, Lily E. and Vitaliy

Reetz, Tawnee B. and David A.

Layden, Ryan T. and Ashley D.

Cumberland, Nathaniel M. and Wicken, Kathleen L.

Henson, Jeremy W. and Kellie M.

Fisher, Victoria I. and James B.

Aleksandrov, Inna M. and Pavel S.

Shahriari, Mohsen and Sabbavarapu, Reana M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Amber M. Lackey, 36; 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Katelynn N. Mitzimberg, 20; eight days in jail with eight days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Destanee N. Wilson, 22; 36 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Gerald S. Berg, 52; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Jose A. Pedraza, 40; 26 days in jail with 26 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Billy J. Dehamer, 30; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Kallie L. Thomas, 34; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Brandon James Shultz and Jessica Leigh Shultz, Spokane; debts of $59,239.

Nichole Annette Blasser, Spokane; debts of $77,741.

Edith Rae Riddle, Palouse; debts of $39,259.

Rosalie Jean Simon, Cheney; debts of $32,101.

Billy Jack Hellewell, Ephrata; debts of $55,737.

Jackie L Shearer and Rita C. Shearer, Moses Lake; debts of $154,052.

Donald L. Wiltfong, Ephrata; debts of $253,684.

Kristin Yvonne Yakel, Spokane; debts of $22,786.

Rilee Lynn Short, Spokane Valley; debts of $52,497.

Miguel T. Rodriguez, Moses Lake; debts of $31,073.

Joyce A. Carson, Moses Lake; debts of $136,797.

Wage-earner petitions

Kelly Don Boyer and Candace Lee Boyer, Chattaroy; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Bill A. Dorley, 34; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Dylan M. Harmon, 28; 14 days in jail with 14 days credit for time served, after being found guilty to second-degree trespass.

Andrea M. Hoffman, 45; $500 fine, after being found guilty of reckless driving and hit and run of unattended property.

Jacob M. Kasinger, $500 fine, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Justin V. Labrie, 34; 22 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Sara K. McArthur, 31; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Milo M. McCune, 55; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Nicholas T. Osburn, 34; 296 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Ashley A. Spencer, 31; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated, obstructing a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.

Gabriel I. Swann, 23; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Heidie A. Titus, 45; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Clifton E. Walters, 49; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Jeremy J. Warfield, 47; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.