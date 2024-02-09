50 years ago in Expo history: A mystery state committed to a fair exhibit, but Spokane residents would have to wait for it to reveal itself

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A fourth state made a commitment to have an exhibit at Expo ’74 – but, oddly, Expo officials would not say which state it was.

Expo general manager Petr Spurney said only that “officials of the state want to make the announcement themselves.”

Whichever state it was, it would join Washington, Montana and Idaho as the only ones to make a firm commitment.

Apparently, that state was Oregon, because a few months later, Oregon Governor Tom McCall announced that his state would create a small 2,000-square-foot exhibit featuring “environmental protection in Oregon.”

From 100 years ago: The Spokane Radio Show had drawn an estimated 30,000 people to its downtown location, and on its final day, organizers promised that Spokane would soon get a powerful new station. Earlier, a call had gone out for subscriptions to finance the station, and promoters said “business and professional men” had answered the call.

“The lack of a radio broadcasting station is a serious handicap to any enterprising city and it is up to us to remedy the situation without delay,” one of the organizers said. “The radio is no longer a luxury, but, like the automobile, is a necessity. This city can no longer be without a broadcasting station.”

A few low-powered radio stations had already come and gone, but promoters said this station would be different.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1886: U.S. President Grover Cleveland declares a state of emergency in Seattle because of anti-Chinese violence.