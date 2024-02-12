Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Pablo A. Gonzalez Collazo and Gabriella L. Tato, both of Cheney.

Devine D. Bullard and Stephanie E. Luke, both of Spokane.

Collin S. Masteller and Megan R. Broughton, both of Spokane.

Michael R. Harte and Trinitie L. Northup, both of Spokane.

Daniel D. Sumner and Jennifer D. Sumner, both of Spokane.

Phillip Anjen and Jusanlynn K. Hesa, both of Spokane.

Aaron Peterson and Lauren M. Duty, both of Moses Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Farr Dece III Investments LLC v. Joseph Nazar, restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Abigail Febach, et al., restitution of premises.

Estate of Dixie Buschbacher v. Anthony Harris, et al., money claimed owed.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Exalted Thenalo LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Taylor Johnson, et al. v. Michael W. Desmand, et al., money claimed owed.

Richard Kuder v. Rene Tollison, restitution of premises.

Jason W. Heinemann v. Sacred Heart Hospital, et al., complaint.

Melissa Eggers v. The Healing Lodge of the Seven Nations, et al., complaint for damages.

Tanya Cunningham v. Shawn Flowers, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Anthony Weber v. KB Landslide Development LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, piercing the corporate veil and claim against bond.

Stuart Palmer v. Camilla Zachary, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fietek, Brianne and Brian T.

Tate, Emily A. and Stoess, Eric

Pimental, Jerri N. and Jason K.

Berg, Marda L. and Gary W.

McIntyre, Lindsey and Suhr D.

Duran, Amanda L. and Kalar, Dylan L.

Carpinteyro Hernandez, Christian R. and Campos, Beatriz

Bates, Brianna M. and Freeland, Terry R. Jr.

Hosler, Drew and Tavia

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Darrell H. Jenkins, 38; 59 days in jail with 59 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Christopher K. Larsen, 32; 221 days in jail with 221 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of interfering with reporting of domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Erwin B. Altman Jr., 54; 9.75 months in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted arson.

Toney Jackson, 65; 27 days in jail with 27 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Kira D. Oregon-Hernandez, 22; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Austin Hayes, 27; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

John A. Reyes, 32; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Linfield Heran, 21; 110 days in jail with 110 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Joshua S. Webster, 31; $707.36 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to eluding a law enforcement vessel, driving while intoxicated and money laundering.

Britney L.M. Anderson, 30; three months in jail with 64 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and money laundering.

Victor A. Ustimenko, 19; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to forgery and third-degree assault.

Alison Rankin, 35; 364 days in jail with 130 days credit for time served, six months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Briana M. Koon, 32; 25 days in jail with 25 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Joshua J. Oliver, 42; 51 days in jail with 51 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Jackie L. Brown, 49; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted introducing contraband.

Dominic R. Eagle Bear, 41; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.